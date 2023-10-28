The media tutorial “Cannabis and Healthcare” took place in Milan. Starting again from Science”, promoted by AdnKronos Comunicazione with the unconditional support of Jazz Pharmaceuticals, with the aim of shedding light on a topic that is experiencing growing interest, but which, at times, clashes with its own complexity and with the use of terminology that is not always appropriate. For the experts present at the event, it is important to start again from scientific evidence and distinguish cannabis-based medicines approved by regulatory bodies from all other products.