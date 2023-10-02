The Mexican singer Danna Paola was the interpreter of the National Anthem prior to the start of the fight between the Jalisco native Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez and the American Jermell Charloa moment that has led her to be one of the most talked about and admired artists nationwide.

The above is not only because he made no mistakes when singing the Mexican anthem, but also because the moment in which he receives a gift given by Canelo Álvarez himself has gone viral. The occasion was shared by the teams of both Mexicans and thanks to them you can appreciate the expensive detail that the boxer gave to the singer as a way of thanking her for singing said national symbol on an important night for him.

What was and how much did Canelo’s gift to Danna Paola cost?

Through a publication on Instagram, Danna Paola showed a series of photos and videos from the night of September 30 and among them appears the exact moment in which Saúl Álvarez gives her a box in which some silver-colored gloves come. personalized boxing for the singer.

According to the official site “No boxing, no life”, the brand of the gloves that Canelo gave to Danna, The professional model is priced at approximately 5 thousand Mexican pesos. However, these gloves have personalized details such as your name, the name of the tour and the signature of the Guadalajara.

Considering the special elements of these gloves, the value of them could amount to about 30 thousand to 50 thousand Mexican pesosaccording to some experts.

