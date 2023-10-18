Thanks to the use of Artificial Intelligences, social networks have been full of images of celebrities transformed into various Disney characters or different styles of series or cartoons. That is how Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez decided to join the phenomenon.

The boxer from Guadalajara did not want to be left out of the trend and shared, through his Instagram account, an image of himself as an animated character in the characteristic Pixar style. He also wrote alongside the image: “Would that be nice wouldn’t it?”

Before publication, The reaction and expectations of his followers arrived very soon., who began to generate a wave of speculation about the meaning of this image. Fans began to wonder about a possible incursion of the Mexican boxer into the cinematographic medium.

Given this image, the public is longing for a project where they can see the adaptation of their successful career, all inspired by this digital transformation.

