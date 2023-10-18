Starting from November 14th it will be possible to purchase one of the two versions of the game manuals Candela Obscurathe brand new role-playing game that mixes horror, thriller and fantasy.

Candela Obscura’s key ring, pin and dice set are already available to better prepare for our adventure: however, it will be the November 14th that the two game manuals will become available.

The first will be the edition standardin hardcover and priced at $39.99, while the deluxe versionwhich will cost $59.99, will be decorated with an exclusive metallic engraving.

Both versions will contain:

204 detailed pages, with a satin ribbon to hold your place The basic rules for playing and creating your own Candela Obscura investigators and their circles Over 90 pages detailing the turn-of-the-century inspired Fairelands setting and in detailing the city of Newfaire and the ancient ruins beneath known as Oldfaire 4 complete example quests for gamemasters to dive into with their players 30+ example quests to explore remote corners of the Fairelands and the organizations and people who operate within it A comprehensive guide to preparing for and mastering the Candela Obscura game Immersive, in-world ephemera and notes scattered throughout the chapters: illustrations, sketches, research notes, correspondence, advertisements, maps and more to bring the Fairy Lands to life

For further information we invite you to visit the official website by Candela Obscura.