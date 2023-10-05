Over the last few years, a worrying trend has been confirmed: cases of early-onset cancer are increasing around the world. This has been observed by a recent study that puts figures on this growth: a 79% increase in 30 years. A figure that, yes, must be read with nuances.

Three decades of growth. A new study carried out on a global scale has confirmed a significant increase in cancers detected in adults under 50 years of age. According to the study, between 1990 and 2019, the number of cases detected grew by 79% globally. The work provides new evidence on a trend that had already been observed in previous studies.

Not all bad news. The statistic is worrying but should be read in context. This increase tells us about total cases, in absolute terms, for this age group. During the same period the world population grew by 45% (a growth somewhat higher than that which would correspond to the age group between 18 and 49).

Furthermore, if we look at the total number of deaths, the increase is more moderate: 28%. We must also keep in mind that the detection of these diseases has improved over the years, especially in countries where these three decades have been accompanied by rapid economic progress.

“This increase can be attributed to several factors: global population growth, widespread adoption and improvement of screening and detection technologies, as well as cancer-related risk factors such as unhealthy lifestyles, dietary patterns and exposure to chemical substances and radiation, among others,” Xue Li, co-author of the new study, explains to SINC.

The weight of cancer. The study also observed, for example, that breast cancer caused the most deaths. Also the most prevalent with 13.7 cases per 100,000 people. It was followed by trachea, lung, stomach and intestine.

On the other hand, trachea and prostate cancers grew the most, with average annual growth rates of 2.38% and 2.23%. By region, the study observed that North America, Australasia and Western Europe are the regions where early-onset cancers appeared at the highest rate.

204 countries. The study was based on data from the 2019 Global Burden of Disease Study. The authors included data on 29 cancer types in 204 countries and territories to cover almost the entire globe.

The team not only checked the absolute number of diagnoses and deaths caused by cancer but also used specific means designed to measure the social burden of the disease such as disability-adjusted life years (DALYs), and age-standardized measures such as ASIR (incidence) and ASDR (deaths). The details of the study were published a few weeks ago in an article in the journal BMJ Oncology.

Development and cancer. The authors emphasize the correlation between development (measured by the sociodemographic index or SDI) and the weight of cancer. They found that, for countries with an SDI less than 0.7, the relationship was positive: the more development, the greater the loss of years of life (DALYs) and the greater mortality (ASDR). However, from 0.7 onwards, both the lost DALYs and the ASDR decreased abruptly (not the cases).

This is consistent with the notion that the more developed a country is, the more cases it will be able to detect and, above a certain threshold, the more cases it will be able to cure before they become fatal.

Risk factor’s. The authors also explain how certain changes in habits can explain the increase in the incidence of some cancers. Among them can be several dietary risk factors, such as increased consumption of red meat, low consumption of fruits and low sodium and milk, among others. To these they also add alcohol and tobacco as well-known risk factors.

However, it is again worth remembering how part of this increase in cases can be explained by external reasons such as demographic growth. The decrease in infant mortality experienced worldwide over recent decades must also be taken into account when explaining this increase.

Another trend to take into account is the progressive reduction in the health burden of communicable diseases. In the developed world, cancer has become one of the most feared diseases, which is logical due to the virulence of some types of cancer. However, this is largely due to the eradication or banishment of previously feared diseases such as smallpox or tuberculosis (still persistent in many places).

Imagen | National Cancer Institute