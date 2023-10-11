“We are able to identify a condition prodromal to the development of a tumor because we evaluate whether there is a progressive accumulation of damage in the DNA that the genes do not repair”. Thus Giuseppe Mucci, president of the Bioscience Foundation, on the sidelines of the Consensus Conference promoted by the Foundation, held in the Senate of the Republic and entitled “New approach in the prevention of tumors, the first model in the world in Italy”, with which HELIXAFE was presented, the most innovative protocol in the world which aims to prevent the onset of tumors through tests that highlight the conditions predisposing to the development of tumors.