Streaming services are progressively raising their prices. While Netflix and Disney seem already on track to raise prices again, the next on the list could not be other than Apple, which will once again increase the price of the monthly subscription to go from 6.99 euros to 9,99 euros. A rise that is possibly impossible to avoid these days, but that some users are not willing to take on.

Index

See all sections

Cancel Apple TV+

Although some services complicate things a bit to manage the subscription and allow you to cancel the monthly fee, in the case of Apple everything is quite simple, and its subscription management is something that is quite transparent for the user.

For cancel your Apple TV+ subscription You can do it in several ways, so we are going to leave you with all the possible ones so that you do not have any type of problem and avoid being sold another new receipt next month with the amount to be collected.

Details to be considered

Annual subscription: If you previously had an annual subscription, the service will be canceled, but you will continue to have access until the term you contracted expires. If, for example, you activated the annual subscription on January 1 and cancel it on July 1, you will continue to have access until January 1 of the next year.

You can only cancel the subscribed account: If you access Apple TV+ through a family account, you can only cancel the service by accessing it from the main account that subscribed.

Shared accounts: If you shared access to Apple TV+ with someone else, don’t forget that canceling the service will also leave that person without access, so review who you shared the password with.

From iPhone or iPad

It is undoubtedly the fastest, easiest and most effective method of canceling the service. Simply enter your phone’s settings and access your Apple ID account to review all the subscriptions you have in your name. That will be where you can find the Apple TV subscription.

Enter Settings Click on your name (Apple ID) Apple TV+ Subscriptions

Click on it, choose to cancel subscription and you will have canceled the account forever.

From the Mac and from any computer

Another fairly simple way is to open the official Apple TV+ website and log in with your account. From there, you can navigate through the profile settings and select to unsubscribe from the service. Follow these steps:

Go to tv.apple.com. Sign in with the account that has the active subscription. Go to the account settings panel by clicking on the icon in the upper right corner. Click on Settings. Scroll down until you see the Subscriptions section. Click on Manage. Cancel subscription.

How to get 3 free months of Apple TV+

Although the service has been offering promotional periods previously, currently the only way to get 3 months of free subscription is to buy an Apple TV 4K, so you will have to pay the 169 euros that the version with WiFi costs.