In April 2002, the Netherlands became the first country in the world to legalize euthanasia. Shortly after, Belgium, Luxembourg, Colombia and Canada followed suit. And more recently, Spain and New Zealand have given the green light to euthanasia and assisted dying, increasing the number of countries that allow both procedures to seven. Now, in its mission to end the physical and psychological suffering of some people due to clinical or mental disorders, Canada wants to go one step further.

Consider legalizing medically assisted dying for people with mental disorders, including drug addicts. Something that has not pleased various organizations and activists, who compare the measure with “eugenics.”

The context. The Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID) law came into effect in the country in 2016. This law stated that people could be candidates if they had a “serious and irremediable medical condition,” such as an illness or disability that had caused patients an advanced state of irreversible deterioration or lasting physical and psychological suffering, excluding mental illness.

Obviously, anyone who requested this process had to go through two evaluations carried out by specialist doctors.

The new. Now, the Government has made public its intention to extend the rule in March 2024 to also provide access to people whose only medical condition is a mental illness, which can include substance use disorders. This also includes conditions related to psychiatry, such as depression and personality disorders.

Before giving the green light to the measure, a special parliamentary committee on MAID will meet to examine its implementation. At the moment, some of the criteria being discussed are requiring an evaluator who has experience treating substance use disorders if that is the motivation for the MAID request and evaluating what type of treatment the person had received and for how long. Evaluators will also need to be able to distinguish whether someone is suicidal or truly has a reasonable desire to die.

The process. Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID) in Canada is a process that allows someone to receive assistance from a doctor to end their life. Canada’s federal Criminal Code allows this to occur only under very specific circumstances and rules. There are currently two methods of medical assistance in dying available in the American country.

The first involves a doctor or nurse practitioner directly administering a substance that causes death, such as an injection of medication. This is called physician-administered medical assistance in dying. The second is that a doctor or nurse provides or prescribes a medication that the person takes themselves to cause their own death. This is called self-administered medical assistance in dying.

The controversy. The fact that people addicted to drugs are included in the future has raised a wave of criticism and is being discussed at the Canadian Society of Addiction Medicine conference in Victoria, British Columbia. “I don’t think it’s fair, and the government doesn’t think it’s fair, to exclude people from eligibility because their medical condition or suffering is related to a mental illness,” explained Dr. David Martell, lead physician in Medicine. Nova Scotia Health Addictions, in this Vice article.

However, some addiction organizations and activists do not welcome the initiative, believing that other public health measures, including better access to overdose prevention sites or opioid drugs such as morphine or methadone, are more necessary. . “I just think that MAID in the area of ​​mental health and substance use has its roots in eugenics. And there are people who are really struggling and who are not getting the kind of support and help that they need,” added Zoë Dodd, advocate of harm reduction in the same article.

The situation of euthanasia in Spain. In our country, a few months ago, Organic Law 3/2021 on the Regulation of Euthanasia (LORE) came into force in Spain, which establishes the right to request and receive the necessary help to die, meeting certain requirements. such as suffering from a “serious and incurable illness” or “a serious, chronic and disabling condition.” According to data from the Right to Die with Dignity Association (DMD), between June 2021 and December 2022, 370 people resorted to euthanasia in Spain, in addition to more than 1,000 requests having been registered.

The report also highlights a difference between countries when it comes to the causes when resorting to euthanasia. While in Belgium, Canada or the Netherlands 80% of patients who request it are terminally ill, in Spain it is less than half. According to DMD, assisted death due to neurodegenerative diseases such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) or multiple sclerosis predominates here.

Image: Unsplash

In Xataka | A philosopher has shaken Japan for his “solution” to aging: a national euthanasia of the elderly