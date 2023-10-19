On Thursday, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly announced the withdrawal from India of 41 Canadian diplomats: Joly said that the Indian government had threatened to revoke the immunity of the diplomats in question by Friday (i.e. the set of treatments and protections provided for representatives of a foreign state), and already last month the Indian government had asked Canada to reduce its diplomatic presence in the country. The 41 Canadian diplomats who left India were the majority of those present in the country: there are currently 21 left, whose immunity the Indian government has threatened to lift by October 20.

There have been strong tensions between India and Canada for weeks, mainly due to the accusations made by the Canadian government against the Indian government regarding its alleged involvement in the murder in June of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canadian Sikh leader. Sikh separatism has also been a source of tension on other occasions between India and countries that host large communities of Sikh people, such as Canada: the Indian government has always considered the movement a threat to its national security.

