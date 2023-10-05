Let’s see the different scenarios in which you would use your phone in this mode and When would it be sanctioned with a fine and when not?.

Using the cell phone in the car

With the new Traffic Law, which arrived in March 2022, special attention was paid to the use of mobile phones since it is the main cause of distracted driving. Every day we live more attached to our smartphone and we usually do not let go of it even while driving, which can increase the risk of an accident.

As a significant fact, in the last five years (2018-2022) almost 500,000 fines for driving while talking on the cell phone. «The mobile phone is still very present when driving, we are not aware that it is a danger. We must not lose sight of it. The data makes us think that it is more present than it appears,” says Mar Garre, director of the Línea Directa Foundation.

The persecution by Traffic authorities of the use of mobile phones is not random. As the main cause of distraction while driving, its use implies an increase in accidents. Due to distractions, in Spain there have been 238,000 accidents with victims6,200 people have died and 30,0000 have been seriously injured in the last decade (2011-2021).

«There are fewer and fewer accidents due to distractions, but they are more serious. The number of accidents due to distraction has decreased by 58% in 10 years. But distractions have more weight in fatal accidents: fatality (number of deaths per 100 victims) has increased by 52%.

Can we answer a call with speakerphone mode?

Taking into account that we cannot use our cell phone normally in the car, authorized ways have emerged to be able to answer or make calls. Despite this, it must be taken into account that we lose attention to what happens on the road.

Legally, you can talk on the phone as long as you use a hands-free system and do not take your hands off the wheel. This, clearly, can interfere with the idea of ​​answering a call using speakerphone mode, since we would need our hands to be able to answer the call or make it ourselves.

Therefore, using the cell phone in speaker mode would involve interacting with it to answer or make the call, in addition to having to hold it close to our mouth for clearer communication. According to the regulations of the latest revision of the Traffic Law, if you are driving, carrying the cell phone in your hands is punishable with 6 points less on the driving license and a 200 euro fine.

The exception may be, if the technology allows, picking up the call through voice commands, which would involve interacting with the phone without having to take your hands off the wheel, so you will be able to use your cell phone on the road. without fear that the DGT will fine youas long as the cell phone is out of your hands.