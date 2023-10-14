Whatever kind of car you drive, we strongly recommend a tour of the Nordschleife. It is one of the few places where a Renault Twingo can be faster than a 911. It is purely a matter of how big the cojones of the drivers are. If you overtake a Porsche with the Renault (which hangs a little to the left due to the extra weight), are you allowed to warn with high beams?

A spokesperson for the Nürburgring tells Top Gear Netherlands that the rules of public roads apply at the Nürburgring during the public Tourist Road days. At that moment the circuit is officially a toll road. In Germany you are only allowed to use high beam when you want to warn someone of danger or when you are overtaking someone.

Use high beams during tourist events

At the Nürburgring you are allowed to use your high beams to signal. This is only allowed if you think that the driver in front of you does not see an overtaking attempt coming. There must be sufficient distance between you and the car in front of you. “It may therefore only be used to prevent danger,” says the spokesperson. So don’t do it every time you overtake.

The advice is to play with your high beam as little as possible. If the organization suspects you of using high beams to intimidate, you can be banned from the circuit. So only use the high beam briefly and in time if you suspect that the vehicle in front is not anticipating your overtaking action.

Non-permanent high beam at the Nürburgring

Driving with permanent high beams does not happen on the Nürburgring anyway. The opening hours of the Touristenfahrten depend on when the sun rises and sets. Is it too dark? Then there is no driving. Even if it is too foggy, the organization does not allow cars on the track. A situation where you have to drive with your high beams on does not occur.