A few weeks ago we read an article in Fortune in which they did a type of exercise that we have already done in the past, but with a new approach: They pitted ChatGPT against a human financial advisor to see who could offer the best advice on having a retirement plan.

Based on that article we wanted to make the local variant, adapting the request to a more common context in Spain, and requesting this strategy from ChatGPT (using GPT-4) to verify with an investment advisor the effectiveness or otherwise of this approach.

In other words: what gaps does ChatGPT have as a financial advisor?

The ChatGPT proposal

This was the request we made to ChatGPT, based on a fictitious situation:

It is 2023. I am 25 years old, I am Spanish, I live in Spain and I plan to continue living in Spain for the rest of my life. My annual net income is 24,000 euros. I have no debts or properties, my savings are 15,000 euros.

My fixed expenses add up to about 9,000 euros per year, my variable expenses add up to about 6,000 euros per year. I save about 9,000 euros per year in my current situation. I would like to buy a house in the next 5-8 years, and increase my income both with increases in my salary and with investments.

Based on all this information, how much money do you think I will need to retire at age 67 and be able to live off it, without depending on a Government pension?

How should I invest my money from now on to be able to achieve that goal, taking into account inflation, an expected average profitability that is conservative, and the 42 years that remain until that moment?

Your answer is based on three steps: make an estimate of future expenses, calculate the amount needed for our retirement, and plan an investment strategy.

Using various economic formulas, he summarizes that we will need about 586,000 euros to retire at age 67 and live to be 85, adding that with our savings rate and a conservative investment strategy, we could accumulate just over a million euros by the time we retire. our retirement, more than enough based on the estimated amount.

The estimated return for a diversified portfolio (stocks, bonds and real estate) is 5% for ChatGPT, and inflation averages 2% annually.

The advisor’s response

Our advisor is Javier Action, founder of Acción Inversiones, an EAF (financial advisory company). After analyzing the ChatGPT proposal, he concludes that it is useful to provide standardized general guidelines, but not to select specific investments and products, in addition to two differentiating factors where this technology does not currently reach.

On the one hand, the changing reality. ChatGPT made some estimates based on our information to offer calculations, but they do not adapt to our life evolution: changes in income and expenses, level of acceptable risk, unforeseen events that reduce our savings, transition to a life as a couple, etc. Here we could update the information ourselves, but it does not have an active role to ask us about it, we have to be the ones who remember to send it updates.

On the other hand, the main factor: the emotional. “Investing is, 80%, having a ‘stomach’,” explains Javier. “Knowing how to make cool decisions in the difficult moments that always appear periodically in the markets is key to long-term results. A trained and experienced financial advisor can help you understand what is happening and what is the best possible decision.”

Human beings tend to seek survival, to protect themselves against the unknown and to protect themselves against loss. In times of market decline it is very common for, especially less experienced investors, to close their positions assuming losses to prevent them from going further.

“This is complicated even for those of us who are professionals in this, not even the managers of large funds know what is going to happen. But those of us who have enough experience know that there is always an event of large proportions that causes a market fall. “People who simply index themselves and do not have emotional control always end up facing the loneliness of major collapses, they see their savings fall by 4% or 50% and they believe that they have to go somewhere else, invest in another way.”

Besides, Those large market-shaking events are happening more frequently than before. If between 2003 and 2019 there was only the 2008 crisis (at most, a replica for the eurozone in 2012), from 2019 to today, a quarter of the time, we have experienced a global pandemic, a war in the center of Europe, the highest inflation in four decades or the rise in rates from 0% to 5% in just over a year. “The emotional management of all this is complicated, to understand when it is an opportunity or a threat,” adds Javier.

And the explanation of a difference: One thing is a general market decline, and another thing is that of a company or an individual value.. Javier does not recommend investing in the latter except in very specific cases of large volume, because he does not compensate for the high monitoring that must be done in this type of investments. “This investment is much more complex. On the other hand, when an individual company does poorly, but the market is healthy, the investment will be normal.”

We exemplify this difference with BlackBerry’s stock in 2008. It reached highs reaching $144, but the arrival of Android and the iPhone cornered it, it did not know how to react and its long agony began. In 2012 it wasn’t even worth twenty dollars. Today, not even five.

What would you have done between 2007 and 2009 seeing the trajectory of those stocks? Today the answer may sound obvious, but at that time the atmosphere was very different.

“Investing more money in a company that only makes you fall is the shortest way to decapitalize yourself. On the other hand, if you are indexed, it doesn’t matter what happens with BlackBerry, because it will be a very small portion. And furthermore, Apple will appear soaring and it will compensate the fall by far.”

If someone invests focusing on a few companies, the bankruptcy of one of them can compromise their profitability and a good part of their assets. But if you index or invest in a large fund, it is very unlikely that there will be a widespread bankruptcy. And if a fall occurs due to situations like those described above, in Javier’s opinion, This will usually be an opportunity, not a threat.

“When it seems like there is a storm, it is usually the best time to invest. For example, with the pandemic. And vice versa: when there is a moment of euphoria, we usually recommend staying calm. ChatGPT does not tell you all this, it does not accompany you during , gives you the theoretical part, but the practice is much more complex. Anyone with a certain background can understand quantitative and qualitative metrics. Emotional management is something else.”

It emphasizes how bubbles and subsequent crashes have always occurred, and always will occur. From tulip bulbs in the Netherlands in the 17th century to cryptocurrencies and meme stocks, passing through the South Sea Company in the 18th century, the railways of the 19th century or the real estate boom in Spain at the beginning of the 21st century. And he defends that that human ‘stomach’ will be what can best manage it and understand what is a threat, what is an opportunity and when it is better to stay still.

“Even before ChatGPT there was talk that algorithms and indexed management would provide higher profitability than the market and would eliminate active management. But it has been the other way around: more and more things are happening and It is not enough to index yourself, you have to have emotional control“.

ChatGPT can be a great starting point to understand our context and objective guidelines before visiting a financial advisor. A tool to arrive with your homework done and a certain set of expectations, but hardly a long-term replacement.

Featured image | Xataka with Midjourney.