Because it’s something that sounds good, too good. And the most shocking thing of all is that these offers are usually made with storage capacities that are not bad at all. That is, we are not talking about a few GB, but we are provided with TB of space so that we can keep what we want. What to do when faced with one of these offers?

You have to be a little suspicious

This is essential. And not only because you are going to invest money in acquiring a service, but also because you will be putting enthusiasm into the process and you certainly don’t want to discover that you have been scammed. Therefore, we start from a very simple recommendation: do not get carried away by the first offer we see. Because, as you can imagine, the best proposals that we find in cloud storage for life usually come from companies that are not exactly known. They do appear in Google results thanks to the promotion of paid links, but they are not usually in those top recommendations published by pages specialized in technology.

Therefore, you always have to be careful. The first thing you will have to do is do a little research about the company that is making the proposal to you. When was it founded, where are its offices located, who are its members? Knowing more about the entity will help you increase (or decrease) trust. It is also recommended check the opinions that have been done about the company. But don’t look at the testimonials on their website, it is better to go to Google and check the opinions the company has there.

Lastly, analyze the offer they are making you, review all the fine print and look for any possible trap they have hidden in case, in the end, you discover It wasn’t such a good promotion. as you imagined. If all this has gone well, you may have a good proposal. You have to think that there are services that do not intend to scam, but rather trust that their users will not end up using all the space they provide them.

This is somewhat logical, although quite a risky maneuver. For example, it is the same as those luxurious country clubs where their members pay to access and enjoy their facilities. They are profitable businesses because they are aware that their members will only go to the club at certain times and not daily. With cloud storage, if they offer a quantity of 5 TB, these platforms hope that users will end up using much less, perhaps even less than 1 TB. Therefore, the bills could end up coming out.

The Degoo case

This is one of the most unknown cloud storage services, but also one of the most popular when it comes to offering a lifetime rate. What the service seeks is to convince you to purchase its 5 TB storage space so that you can use it with the intention of store the photos of your life. And it must be recognized that they sell it well, guaranteeing the possibility of sharing photos with other people who do not have a Degoo account and offering a personalized feed with which to organize your files. In addition, they guarantee several additional levels of security to ensure that no one can access your photos. Sounds good!

But then strange things start. The first thing is to see that, in the list of rates that can be accessed on their website, offers for 20 GB, 500 GB and 5000 GB appear. The smallest one is free, the 500 GB one costs 29.90 euros per year and the 5 TB one is priced at 99.99 euros per year. However, within a section of their website, they have an additional offer: 5 TB with a single payment of 99.99 euros for life. And if, It is the same price as 5 TB annually. How can it be?

That already leaves you a little worried. So, the first thing you do is go to their “About us” section. But the information that is available is really limited. They give us their Swedish address and say that the company was founded in 2012. There’s not much else to scratch from. Therefore, the next thing we do is go to Google and search for “Degoo”, the name of the company. And exactly what you can see in the screenshot below appears.

But what madness is this? How can the company be called “Degoo – Fake Storage Solutions Inc”? I mean, who would come up with an idea like that? We draw a thick veil and what we see is that There are more than 1,000 Google reviews. Many are positive, but looking among them you can find some that stand out. For example, a user who complains about how they have lost photos from the last five years of his life or another who claims that Degoo monitors everything you upload and that, if they find something they don’t like, they will close your account. account. And most likely there will be no possibility of recovering the money, so, for this reason, before we said that it was very important to read the fine print. In conclusion: watch out.