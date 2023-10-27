The Ministry of Health of the Gaza Strip, which is run by Hamas, made public on Thursday a long list of 6,747 people who the ministry said were killed in Israeli bombing. The list includes the name, ID number and gender of each person killed. The names of 281 people whose bodies could not be recognized were excluded from the list, again according to Hamas, which would bring the total death count to 7,028.

Hamas did not say why it released the list, but the publication came a few hours after US President Joe Biden said he “does not have confidence in the numbers (of deaths) that the Palestinians are using”, although without denying that the people killed in Gaza were still very many. The number of Palestinian deaths provided by the Gaza Ministry of Health cannot be independently verified, but is nevertheless used by all international media, with some caution. It is a number that is generally considered quite reliable, because in past wars it has always been very close to independently made counts. However, there are some considerations to make.

The Associated Press reported that the list of Palestinian deaths is compiled by an office of the Ministry of Health in Gaza city, which receives constant updates from hospitals in the Strip. Hospitals register all injured people who occupy a bed and all corpses arriving in morgues, and then share the data with the ministry. The Associated Press was able to see the document that ministry employees use to count the deaths. It is a spreadsheet (like an Excel document) divided into categories, each with a different color: name, identity document number, date of entry into hospital, type of injury, condition (whether injured or dead). The ministry claims to also use data from other sources, such as the Red Crescent (the equivalent of the Red Cross).

– Read also: News about the war as it arrives

Although it is controlled by Hamas, which runs a non-democratic regime in the Gaza Strip in which freedom of expression is restricted and communications are censored, the Ministry of Health actually has a hybrid composition. When Hamas took power in the Gaza Strip in 2007, expelling the moderate Fatah party after a civil war, it still kept in its place a good part of the public employees who had been hired by Fatah, also because, being an armed militia and a political movement subversive, Hamas did not have the possibility of creating its own bureaucracy in a short time.

Furthermore, Hamas and Fatah agreed to ensure that the Palestinian Authority (dominated by Fatah, which governs in the West Bank) continued to pay the salaries of public employees in the Gaza Strip, which still happens today. Currently working within the Ministry of Health (as well as all ministries in Gaza) are partly old employees who were hired at the time of the Fatah government and partly new people hired by Hamas in the last 15 years.

The numbers of dead people provided by the Ministry of Health during this war cannot be independently verified, neither by the few journalists who are inside the Strip nor by international organizations or NGOs.

In previous wars, however, these numbers had always turned out to be quite similar to the verifications made after the fact by international organizations. In the 2008 war, the ministry said 1,440 Palestinians had died and the UN later confirmed that 1,385 had died. In the 2014 war the ministry counted 2,310 deaths and the UN 2,251. In some cases the numbers are also close to those of the Israeli government, which for example in the 2014 war counted 2,125 Palestinian deaths.

However, there are some considerations to make. The death count done by the Ministry of Health does not distinguish between civilians and Hamas militiamen and does not specify how people were killed, whether due to Israeli bombings or due, for example, to Hamas rockets falling on the inside the Strip (which happens relatively frequently).

Some journalists and observers, among other things, have argued that the ministry’s death estimates have become less reliable over time. Luke Baker, former Reuters bureau chief in Jerusalem, he said on “Hamas has been in power for 16 years,” Baker wrote, “and has sucked away all honesty and integrity. Any ministry official who disobeys and does not spread the estimate of deaths that Hamas wants to spread risks serious consequences.”

In some cases during this war the estimates made by the Gaza authorities have turned out to be exaggerated, at least in their preliminary versions. The most notable case is that of the al Ahli hospital in Gaza, hit last week by a serious explosion. The Gaza authorities said that an Israeli missile caused the explosion, while there is now some agreement that it was a Palestinian rocket that accidentally fell in the Strip.

Above all, shortly after the explosion Hamas made it known that the deaths in the hospital had been between 500 and 833. The estimate of 500 deaths, in particular, was taken up by almost all the newspapers in the world. The Ministry of Health later corrected itself and spoke of 471 deaths. Many international governments, however, believe that this estimate is still exaggerated. US intelligence estimated that the deaths were between 100 and 300, although it admitted that making an accurate count is extremely difficult.