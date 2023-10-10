With the launch of the new Raspberry Pi 5, a new world of emulation has opened for all lovers of retro and not so retro video games. The first impressions showed that the new development board could now move the ROMs de Dreamcast but where is the limit? Will you dare to ROMs de Nintendo Switch?

A wonder for emulation

Although at the moment there are no ISOs of dedicated distributions for the management of ROMS specially compiled for the Raspberry Pi 5 (such as Batocera or RetroPie), what you can do is install Raspberry Pi OS, and since it is based on Raspian, install Tons of apps from the Discover app store.

So, for example, you could install Dolphin y Yuzu, which our favorite emulation device youtuber, ETAPrime, has precisely done. In his latest video, he has shown what the performance of the new board is like in its standby mode. 8GB RAM and running the operating system from a microSD.

Dolphin swims freely

The first of the tests was carried out with the Dolphin browser, to test some Gamecube games such as TimeSplitters 2 or Auto Modellista, which ran at perfect 60 FPS. In the case of Wii, a game as demanding as Sonic Colors maintained the 30 FPS figure originally achieved on the Nintendo console.

In any case, not everything is perfect, since Mario Kart Double Dash had graphical problems and did not go beyond the boot menu due to incompatibilities with Vulkan.

Yuzu can be installed

The advantage of having access to a store like Discover is that it can give you surprises like the appearance of Yuzu. After installing it, some adjustments were necessary in the configuration, such as setting the CPU precision to “Unsafe”, selecting the Vulkan API in the graphics settings and reducing the resolution to x0.5 so that it works with less load.

You play, but not everything

The result, as you can see in the video, is that more affordable games like Cuphead or Hollow Knight run perfectly, which is surprising, however, the situation becomes enormously complicated when giants like The Legend of Zelda: Links Awakening appear, which does not exceed the loading screen with a frame rate of 10 FPS.

Looking at the results, we can see that the performance of the Raspberry Pi 5 is incredible, but we cannot demand as much from it as we would like. There may still be some tweaks and fixes to make, but it would be strange to get acceptable performance on games that don’t work right now. Are you already thinking about Raspberry Pi 6? Please…

Fuente: ETAPrime (YouTube)