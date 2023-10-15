loading…

An Israeli ground invasion of Gaza is very risky. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Israeli leaders have declared that Hamas will be wiped out from the face of the earth and Gaza will never return to normal.

“Every member of Hamas is a dead man,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said after the group’s fighters killed thousands in its most historic attack on Israel.

The goals of Operation Iron Sword appear to be far more ambitious than anything the military has previously planned for Gaza. But is that a realistic military mission, and how can its commanders fulfill it?

The ground invasion of the Gaza Strip involved house-to-house urban fighting and posed major risks to the civilian population. Airstrikes have claimed hundreds of lives, and more than 400,000 people fled their homes.

The military has the additional task of rescuing at least 150 hostages, who are being held in unknown locations across Gaza.

Herzi Halevi, chief of staff of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), has vowed to “dismantle” Hamas, and elect its political leaders in Gaza. But is there a final vision for what the fate of Gaza will be after 16 years of Hamas rule?

“I don’t think Israel can disband every member of Hamas, because this is an extremist Islamic idea,” said military analyst Amir Bar Shalom of Israel Army Radio. “But you can weaken it as much as you can so that it has no operational capability.”

That might be a more realistic goal. Israel has fought four wars with Hamas, and every attempt to stop its rocket attacks failed.

Spokesman Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus said at the end of the war, Hamas should no longer have the military capacity to “threaten or kill Israeli civilians.”

Here are 5 facts about Israel’s ground invasion of Gaza.

1. Ground Attacks Are Full of Risks



