Denpasar Voice – Indonesian national team fans may be disappointed after the Indonesian national team coach, Shin Tae-yong, indicated that he would not park Marselino Ferdinan and Rafael Struick in the team’s starting line-up against Brunei Darussalam in the 2026 World Cup qualifying match.

The tactician from South Korea explained that the two players were not included in the team’s starting line up in the first leg of the Indonesian National Team vs Brunei Darussalam while they were recovering from injuries.

“It is certain that tomorrow’s line-up, Marselino Ferdinand and Rafael (Struick) will not be included. “Moreover, Rafael will be out of the list of 23 players before coming to the national team, he already has an injury,” explained Shin Tae-yong as reported by Suara Denpasar from the Suara.com page, Wednesday (11/10/2023).

“But now he is almost cured,” he added.

Shin Tae-yong explained that his party did not want to force the conditions of Marselino Ferdinand and Rafael Struick so that they would not get injured again.

“But, I won’t force myself to play because the target is to start in November. “So I will not force injured players,” explained the coach who is familiarly called STY.

“Even so, I still call the injured players to find out how they know the game strategy,” concluded the 53-year-old coach. (*/Rizal)