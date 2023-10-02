Pinterest is one of the social networks with the highest volume of queries. With a format similar to that of Instagram, on Pinterest we can find a large number of publications that have the aesthetic aspect as their main hallmark. But what happens if we don’t have an account and we need to search for any publication? We tell you how to do it.

If you have recently accessed Pinterest, Surely you have noticed that its web version has a limitation of use for unregistered users. If we access a particular publication and scroll several times over the related publications, we are greeted by a popup that forces us to identify ourselves with our access data in order to continue using the application normally. However, when we are not active users or we want to make a specific query, we do not always want to go through the registration process and transfer, again, all our personal data to a new application.

Unlike what happens with other applications, on Pinterest we can bypass this block and continue using the application without having to create a new account or log in with an existing account. And, furthermore, without resorting to third-party applications that could compromise its usability. We explain it to you.

The explore tab

Instead of accessing the Pinterest home, we have to go directly to the Explore tab. From this section we can use Pinterest normally without having to take into account and being able to scroll several times without receiving any limitations from the company. It is important to keep in mind that using this route we will lose the possibility of interacting with the publications, however, it can be a good method when we are getting ideas for any action we have planned: such as a renovation of our home, the distribution of a salon or even to tattoo a memory.

In the event that we are looking for publications or information on a specific topic, we can use the search engine without limitations. As long as we do not access the publications and their related posts, it is not common for Pinterest to invite us to register or identify ourselves with our access data. So let’s be able to continue using the application with complete normality.

From Google

There is another option that, although it is true that it is not as common as the previous ones, the reality is that it can offer us the same or better results. To do this, we only have to access our default search engine, such as Google, and type the product for which we want to seek inspiration followed by “site:pinterest.com”. For example: “Color tattoos site: pinterest.com. In this case, at first we will be able to see all the results obtained from a preview.

One of the benefits that this type of search provides us is that only Pinterest results will appear in our browser, ignoring any other results that could have appeared on the first page without that command. Using this method we will find ourselves in a situation similar to the previous one. If we access a general view, we will be able to enjoy all the content without limitation.

As we have already mentioned previously, regardless of the chosen route, we will never be able to interact with user publications until we log in with our access data. However, it can be a good starting point to familiarize ourselves with the application and assess whether we are interested in obtaining an account.