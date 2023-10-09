You shouldn’t be surprised if when the Monday after Black Friday arrives You realize that something you bought is not what you wanted. Or maybe you bought on impulse and now you understand that you didn’t really need it. In all cases, the important thing is that you are aware of what the rule is regarding Black Friday returns.

These are your rights

We refer to the information transmitted by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs in relation to Black Friday, something that can be consulted directly on its website. There they explain that, with exceptions, clients have 14 days to carry out the return of what they have purchased online. In this context, it is the right of withdrawal, a period in which you do not need to provide any justification to make the return, at least as long as you comply with the conditions. For example, if it is an item that you receive sealed (such as a video game), you would also have to return it unopened (unless it did not work or another compelling reason).

If what happens is that what was purchased is defective or is an item different from the one purchased, it will be mandatory for the business to be responsible for the refund, replacement or repair. Furthermore, we must not forget that the products sold in this period of time They also have the minimum legal guarantee. All of this is part of the rights that consumers have and that are not altered by the celebration of this day of offers. However, it is important that you know something else that may change the return conditions after Black Friday.

The small print of the store

There is no doubt that Black Friday is generating increasing interest in Spain. This is materialized with high-caliber offers that can surprise. But in some cases, stores make sure they don’t end up receiving a high level of returns and may even set specific promotional conditions. Perhaps, in some online store, you will find that it is indicated that, during Black Friday, the return conditions will be different.

As the Ministry of Consumer Affairs says, users have the right to be provided with sufficient, clear and exact information, so these conditions should be very well indicated. However, in that case, you would have to comply with the bases stipulated in each business. Due to this, it is highly recommended that, before clicking on the buy button, read very carefully all the information available on the page in question. That will avoid any kind of scare. It’s usually rare to find promotions that limit returns, but you never know.

In addition to this, do not forget that any purchase you make and want to return will require that you have the receipt, proof of purchase or any receipt that verifies the operation. At this point, we can tell you that some online stores give more flexible return margins. Although the standard is 14 days, Amazon, for example, raises that figure to 30 days. This is the same period of time during which you can make returns when shopping in physical stores, thus increasing customer convenience.

And what about shipping costs?

There is no stipulated law that addresses return shipping costs. Therefore, you have to take it into account as a value factor when making the decision to where to buy what interests you. In some stores, such as Amazon, return costs do not have to be paid, at least if the seller was the online store itself and not an independent seller. But this is not something that is replicated in all the places where you can buy online, especially when it comes to small businesses. Therefore, it is advisable that you look carefully before purchasing, especially if it is a product that you think there is a chance that you will end up returning.

According to the latest figures published by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, there are more than 20% of online purchases that end up being returned. Therefore, it is very likely that in some situation you have faced this type of need. So don’t forget that when making the decision of what to buy and where to buy it during Black Friday.