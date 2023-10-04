In the past, with ADSL connections there was no major problem other than changing the router for a new one, making sure that it had a connection to be able to connect it to the ADSL socket, but is the same thing happening with fiber optics? Can I change the router that Movistar has installed for another one?

If it is broken or not working

If you want to change the Movistar router because there is a fault and yours does not work, all you have to do is contact the company to request a new device. Depending on the error or what is happening, a technician will come to your home to install the device and ensure that the Internet works correctly. You may have suffered any domestic accident (fell it on the floor, spilled something on it…) or simply that the Internet is not working as it should. In that case, it will be enough to contact customer service to follow the instructions and have a new router.

If the router is broken, They charge us? Depends. It depends on how it was broken or whether or not we are responsible for doing it. Movistar explains it in its conditions if we read the operator’s equipment transfer policies. «The costs derived from the breakdown repair, will be borne by Movistar, provided that they are not attributable to the client due to negligence in use or conservation or due to malicious or negligent actions on their equipment. That is, if the router doesn’t work you can request a new one, but if you broke it with a hammer, you will probably have to pay for it.

I want to have a different router

If the reason for changing your router goes beyond a breakdown and you want to have a new device with specific characteristics or with better features than the one offered by the Movistar router, it is important to take some aspects into account. The most important thing is that Movistar configures its routers specifically to work on its network, so you won’t be able to choose just any router, connect it and expect it to work. Knowing this, you have several options that you can consider if you want to change your router for another:

Buy a router approved by Movistar

Look for a list of routers compatible with the Movistar network, or contact customer service for guidance in this regard. Knowing which router you can buy to be compatible with the Movistar network will give you more freedom when deciding which one to choose and be sure that when you set it up, it will work correctly.

Use the router in “bridge” mode

Don’t get rid of the company router. Firstly, because they may ask you for it and not having it may mean a penalty or an extra cost on your bill. Additionally, you can configure it as a bridge to serve the new router you are going to buy. By configuring the Movistar router in “Bridge” or “Access Point” mode, it will function as a bridge between the Movistar connection and your home network. Keep in mind that to do this configuration you must have basic knowledge of networks and if you do not know how to do it, you can request assistance from the Movistar technical service.

Keep in mind that not all routers on the market have a fiber optic connector. If you cannot find one to which you can connect the fiber patch cord of the Movistar network, you will need an ONT or media converter that does have this type of connector. You will only have to connect your new ONT to the Movistar rosette and at the same time to your router using a network cable. Keep in mind that connecting through an ONT will involve a higher cost as you will have to buy two devices instead of one.

Never throw away the router

It doesn’t matter if you buy another router because you like it better or it has better functions than the one installed by Movistar or the one that your O2 technician can provide you with. Regardless of what you do, you should never throw away the company’s because they will ask you if one day you unsubscribe or cancel your contract. We have to return the Movistar router within 15 calendar days from when we have processed the cancellation or they have installed new equipment. If we do not do so, the company will charge you the amount corresponding to what you have not returned.

How much can they charge me? Depends. Prices range from 31.46 euros for the Movistar ADSL router to 97.28 euros if the one you have installed is a Smart WiFi router, whether in the WiFi 6 model or without it. The same happens with the ONT, which will have a price of 97.28 euros on your invoice if you do not return it, or the radio router will have a price of 78.65 euros.

So it is important that you keep this in mind: you can use another router if you think it is better or that you need it but Never throw away or lose the one that the Movistar technician installed.