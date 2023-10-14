Telegram has been on the market for several years trying to convince its users about the improvements that its application has compared to the rest of the applications with which it shares the sector. Especially in everything related to the privacy and security of its users. So much so, that we can currently use our Telegram profile to chat with other people by searching only for their nickname. But can we hide our number and make it an even more private app? We tell you.

Telegram is one of the most used messaging applications in the world. And, unlike what happens with similar apps, as users, we have a large number of configuration possibilities to protect as much as possible the information we offer to our contacts in our profile.

Beyond the most common options, such as the ability to hide the last time we were online or our profile photo, we can also go further and hide our phone number to prevent our contacts from using it. . While it is true that at first the app forces us to show this number to link the account, we can later modify the permissions to our liking. Below, we tell you how to do it.

How to hide our phone number

As we have already mentioned, to activate Telegram it is necessary to link our phone number to our user account. Despite this, we are not obliged to use our number as a way to establish new contacts and conversations. In order to hide our phone number, the first thing we have to do is have a username. And, to do this, we must go to the Privacy and security tab and select Set / change aliases.

From that moment on, any other user who knows our alias will be able to find us through this means, without having any other information from us. From this moment on, we can view our phone. Following the same steps that we have gone through previously, we can also modify the place where our number options appear. If we click on Phone number, we can select that we do not want anyone to see it. In addition, we also have other possibilities: such as having our contacts see it or even establishing certain exceptions. Allowing us different possibilities when we want to guarantee our privacy.

Ensuring our privacy

Many users, when they sign up for the application for the first time, out of inertia, grant Telegram all permissions. However, due to the very nature of the app, many times we use it only to be aware of certain news groups or some channels in which we are interested due to affinity and we do not want to lose the updates they make.

In these cases, it is advisable to spend some time reviewing the privacy settings that we have enabled on our terminal. From the Privacy and security tab that we mentioned previously we will be able to enable individual access to share information related to our profile photo, sending or receiving calls, our last time online or the possibility of sending and receiving messages voice, for example. Although in this last case we will only be able to make modifications if we have the premium version of the app.