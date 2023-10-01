Have you noticed how your connection has lost speed in recent months? This is a much more common situation than it may initially seem. And, while it is true that there are many causes that we can find, the reality is that they all usually respond to the same problem: someone has entered our connection without our permission. We tell you how to block it.

In a context like the current one, in which we live with an increasing number of devices connected to the internet, having a signal powerful enough so that everything can function normally is essential. However, there can be many circumstances that cause our signal to slow down. In many of these cases, the explanation is that an external user has connected their device to our network. But what can we do in these cases?

The first thing we must do is find the solution to the problem. It is important to remember that currently we can use different apps that show us the information of all the devices and users that are connected to the network. Once we have detected that we have connected users who are not familiar to us, it is time to start looking for the best solution. In this article we tell you if it is possible to block a specific user or device or if we have to opt for more generic solutions.

How to block a user from my wifi

First of all, we must go to the configuration of our router. At this point, we must be sure that the device has the WPA protocol. If this is not the case, it is advisable to replace it for security reasons. In this configuration menu we will be able to change everything related to the security of our device. But, to do this, we must know both the username and the password to be able to access all the features.

There, we must assign the WPA or WPA2 security system and change the password that we have used until now. In this way, we will prevent devices that are already connected from continuing to access our default network.

Depending on the router we have, we will also be able to access the list of connected devices. In this list we can select those that are not familiar to us and proceed to block them. However, we will not always be able to access this information.

Hiding the wifi network

As an extra security measure, in the advanced configuration tab we will find the option to hide our Wi-Fi network and make it invisible. In this way, we will prevent any other user who does not have the necessary data from being able to connect.

In the event that the device we want to block is ours, we will have to configure MAC filtering. It is recommended that we only do this method with our own devices, since cloning the MAC address can be very simple and is not a valid option to guarantee our security.

However, it is important to note that depending on how we use the network, this option may not be as comfortable as it should be. Since from that moment on the network will not be visible to possible guests that we have in our home and we will have to spend a greater amount of time explaining all the steps that must be followed to do so. Therefore, as is usually the case in these cases, the best solution is the one found in terms of prevention, providing our network with the necessary security to avoid unwanted intrusions.