Worldwide, Gmail is one of the most used services by all types of users: both professionally and personally. However, for all those users who do not have a native account, synchronizing the rest of our email addresses is not always as simple as it should be. Even more so, if we refer to iCloud accounts, for example. In this article we go through all the steps that are necessary to carry out the synchronization correctly.

Create an app-specific password

First of all, we must go to our iCloud user account through this link. From here, we can configure a specific password for the application if we click on the option that has its name.

At that point, we will be prompted to assign a name to this new password. It is important that the name has a certain relationship with the use we are going to give it, so that we can always find the appropriate function.

In this case, we have identified it as Gmail. Once we click on the option to create the password, we will automatically be assigned a 16-character password that we must remember or, at least, know that we must follow these same steps every time we want to consult it.

Adding email

Once we have managed to have the previous key, it is time to carry out the process of linking our Gmail account with the iCloud user. To do this, we must go to Gmail and click on the characteristic gear that we find in the upper right. Once we have clicked on it, we must click on the See all settings button, which will take us to the image seen later. And, in it, we must go to the tab Accounts and Import which is located within the same window. In the section of Send mail as, We have to click where it says: Add another email address.

In the pop-up window, we must enter our name if it is not already entered, and then enter our iCloud email address.

Once we access the next step, we are in the most critical part, so we must know well what data we have to enter. In the case of the server, we must enter the following: smtp.mail.me.com. The port must be 587, the user is our email address and in the password field we must enter the one that Apple generated for us at the time we requested, in the first step, the creation of a new one. It is important not to confuse this password with our email password, since it will not work if we do not enter the newly created one.