Selebtek.suara.com – Boby Rachman, who used to be known as Boby Tince as an actor who often dressed up as a woman, has now moved.

The figure of Boby Tince started his career as a clown until he progressed to being a comedian who often cosplays well-known female celebrities such as Krisdayanti and Inul Daratista.

As time went by, Boby Tince’s career rose, his figure became known to the public when he played in the soap opera Si Yoyo in 2003.

Every time he appears in cosplay, he often appears as a female character. In fact, the biggest and main income comes from this role.

But that was after going through a spiritual experience, he slowly left that profession. Now he prefers to pursue and grow his business.

Based on a source from YouTube Maia ALELDUL TV on Friday (6/10/2023), Bobby Tince has now really moved to become Bobby Rachman again.

He has had an Umrah travel business since 2015. But Boby feels that this business has no impact on him.

Because he is still carrying out the old profession that has made his name famous.

“My business is in the Umrah travel sector, right? In contrast, I launched it in 2015, but it didn’t have any impact on me,” he said.

He even tried going back and forth to the holy land but nothing happened.

Until 2019 arrived, he seemed to feel the initial blow. However, this is how it will be felt when performing the Hajj in 2023.

“Maybe God touched it in 2019, but touched it again yesterday during the 2023 Hajj, in 2022 I prayed: ‘Oh Allah, I want to do the Hajj next year, how do I do it’,” he explained.

“Finally, thank God, I can go on Hajj 2023. Basically, my wishes were expressed a lot there,” he added.

After all the prayers he said, an unexpected answer emerged and it became an unexpected spiritual experience. Until he is determined to leave his old job.

“Then in Mina, when I was leaving, I wished: ‘O Allah, please give me the answer through this Koran’,” he said.

At that time he was using a digital Koran on his cellphone. He asked to be guided whether to continue the old job or the new one.

“Bismillahirrohmanirrohim, I stopped my eyes and stopped at At-Toha. I stopped again at verses 12 to 15,” he explained.

“The content of which is Truly I am your Lord. Throw away your clogs. This is a holy valley, pray,” he said.

This hint made him feel slapped and then made an analogy to let go of what he had been using in his old profession.

“Clumps are the shoes we wear. Does it mean that figuratively speaking, if we let go of the ones we’ve been wearing, I’m actually still gray,” he said.

“But I feel like this is God’s direction. You should pray more and worship first. You will find the answer,” he continued.