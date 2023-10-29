Protagonist with Albissola, the conscious choice of apprenticeship to improve, injuries. The long journey of a class of 2000 up to the goal against Verona with his favorite team

Giovanni Albanese

@GiovaAlbanese

29 October – Turin

His first goal among the greats was scored five years ago, in Serie D: 16 September 2018. Andrea Cambiaso, who grew up in the Genoa youth academy until the Primavera, had already begun to gain experience among the amateurs from the year before to Albissola. On that occasion he celebrated Alessandro Grandoni’s seasonal debut in Savona in the best possible way: entering the field at the start of the second half, he broke the deadlock after four minutes, directing the success against Felice Russo’s Borgaro (his daughter, Federica, was among the players at that moment Juventus Women goalkeepers). He was played at the Valerio Bacigalupo in Savona, so dear to Cristiano Giuntoli who played there for many years as a footballer (in the 2000-2001 season and again between 2005 and 2008). While Borgaro is a small town in the first belt of Turin, a few kilometers from the Allianz Stadium which Cambiaso himself transformed into bedlam after his decisive goal against Verona.

path

—

The left-footed winger had scored twice more in recent years: again in Serie D for Savona (against Luca Tabbiani’s Lavagnese, on 7 April 2019, this time playing as a midfielder) and then in Serie A with the Genoa shirt, the August 29, 2021, against the first Napoli of Giuntoli-Spalletti. In between there is a lot of learning that Andrea has always done in search of balance and with a lot of commitment. From Savona in D he moved to Alessandria, in C: and the last match of the 2019-2020 season was played against Juventus Next Gen. On his side he had to deal with Di Pardo (now at Cagliari) but his match lasted only 22 minutes, causes a bad injury. After the lockdown, Genoa took him back, but it was Empoli who gave him an opportunity among the cadets: a lot of bench and very few minutes on the pitch as a protagonist. Among the 9 appearance tokens accumulated, Alessio Dionisi gave him only one opportunity from the first minute.

choice

—

In recent years at Genoa and Bologna he has certainly grown a lot, but it should not be lost sight of even now – in the moment of euphoria – that the boy still has a lot to improve. He is born in 2000 with over 60 appearances in the top flight, but his path has often been slowed down by a series of variations that have not allowed him to find continuity and consolidate himself. Regarding potential, it is clear that he saw Juve well: Cambiaso’s bet was above all a bet by Giovanni Manna, always attentive to the lower categories and on the player’s trail for a while. Furthermore, Andrea is a Juventus player, so for him the choice of first interests from the big teams was quite simple. But he also showed maturity last summer in understanding that he was not yet ready to stay in Turin. So, after a conversation with Allegri, he willingly accepted the loan to Bologna.

holder

—

In the meantime, the left-footed winger has made himself appreciated in the Under 21s, and convinced everyone last summer. At the end of the United States tour, Allegri informed him that he would keep him at Continassa, for him another step forward but no imbalance: in recent months the 2000 born player has been appreciated for his sense of proportion in his contribution on the pitch and outside, giving the concrete perception of being able to become a future reference for the team. “This shirt certainly has a different specific weight than the others, without taking anything away from the teams I played for – he said last summer -. Juventus is a great club, I feel proud and I want to give my best to stay here as long as possible.” The winger – who believes he “arrived in Turin at the right time in my career” – is increasingly included in the rotation as a starter, with full trust from the coach.

prospect

—

However, Cambiaso would have remembered his first goal against Juventus forever. But the one scored against Verona, objectively, is a special mark, which can change the history of the entire season and already offers the opportunity to perceive some signs of change in the group: Juve – young and who still have to work hard in perspective – remained clear until the end, in search of the goal. And Cambiaso himself, in being ready at the moment when the goal seemed haunted once again, showed that competitive malice that can tell a lot about the team that is being born. Photo-finish goals in other circumstances have triggered the green light to start important climbs: Allegri knows this well and has granted two days of rest to restore “calm” since the resumption of training. Andrea will try to regain the starting shirt.

October 29, 2023 (modified October 29, 2023 | 2:19 pm)

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED