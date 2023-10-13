Cambiaghi, Empoli striker on loan from Atalanta, spoke about the best players in Serie A: a defender plays for Juve

Nicolò spoke on Radio TV Serie A, broadcast on RDS change them he spoke 360° about himself and the world of football. Among the various topics, also who they are, according to the playerEmpoli, the best players of the Italian championship. According to the footballer, a player from the club should be included among the defenders Juventus: “Danilo on all with Tomori. Even if even in the average teams there are very strong people.”

Among the best offensive elements, for change them there would be another former player of Juventus: “Dybala, Lukaku, Lautaro they are impressive in terms of physique, technique, intelligence and charisma. Devastating indeed.” Finally, on his Empoli: “Perfect mix of young people and senators, there are incredible players and we can take a lot from each of them. There is everything to do well, find the understanding needed to go on the pitch and win. If we continue to work like in these last few weeks, the results will be seen.”

If you want to delve deeper into all the topics on the Juventus world without missing any updates, stay connected to Juvenews to discover all the day’s news on the Bianconeri in the championship.

October 13 – 08:51

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED