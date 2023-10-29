Francesco Camarda continues to score plenty of goals. The FIGC has published an interview with the young Rossoneri striker on its website.

About the school: “My parents give a lot of importance to school and I don’t have to focus everything on football. Favorite subject? English, but also Physical Education”.

On the national team: “Given that if I score the credit goes to teamwork, if you think about being a footballer you have to be used to this. Wearing the national team shirt is always an honor; it’s wonderful to hear the anthem and do it together with your classmates. The coach had told us that it could be complicated (against San Marino) and that we had to finish well. The risk on these occasions is to underestimate the opponent; but we were good at approaching the match in the best possible way. We are a very united group, we like to joke but we also know when we have to work seriously and be focused on the pitch: we have the right mentality.”

On idols: “My idol has always been Ronaldo, the Phenomenon. My dad was also a big fan of Brazilian; I like watching videos of his plays and his movements. Among today’s players I really like Benzema.”

October 28, 2023 (modified October 28, 2023 | 1.38 pm)

