The statements of the former game director on the referee who was assigned to Sunday’s match between Napoli and Milan: the interview with Radio Kiss Kiss

Gianluca spoke to Radio Kiss Kiss Calvarese analyzed Orsato’s designation for Napoli-Milan. The referee, in fact, focused on the referee’s choice due to the controversy surrounding the AIA’s decision.

Calvarese: “There’s no point in arguing about Orsato for the assignment of Napoli-Milan”

Below are the statements of the former game director: “Just look at the numbers and we find the explanation. With Sunday’s match we are the fiftieth time that Orsato has refereed Napoli, statistically we are on the same page if we count the small incidents that are contested against him. It’s true that you were wrong about Pjanic, but we’re talking about 5 years ago. It is impossible for a referee not to make mistakes, especially if we consider that Daniele happens in all cartel matches. He is certainly a referee who blows the whistle little because he is technically strong, has a great appeal to footballers, and has this edgy gruff look. But in recent years this side has dulled a bit. He directed a Champions League final, participated in World Cups and European Championships. Now I also see him changed and sometimes even giving out a few smiles. Marini makes us think about the Var, he is not a famous name and this means that he is really good. Orsato was right when he said that up close it is more difficult to judge because you don’t have a total vision.”