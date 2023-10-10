loading…

Former Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad criticized the West’s hypocritical attitude towards Hamas’ attacks on Israel. Photo/Illustration

JAKARTA – Former Prime Minister of Malaysia, Mahathir Mohammad reacted strongly to the West’s attitude which he considered hypocritical regarding the sudden attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas to Israel. According to him, the attitude shown by the West underlines why the conflict, which has lasted more than seven decades, has never found a solution.

“The response coming from powerful Western countries and their apparatus, including the media, is hypocritical, bigoted and pathological,” he said.

“Instead of addressing the conflict as it is, they chose to continue the misleading narrative that this was a terrorist attack against Israel – their blame clearly goes to Hamas, Hezbollah, and Iran,” he continued in his tweet on X, formerly monitored Twitter SindonewsTuesday (10/10/2023).

According to Mahathir, with this narrative, the West is causing fear in its communities, claiming that this is an attack on democracy and a peace-loving society.

“Thus, the US in particular, feels justified in providing military support to Israel to ‘retaliate’ against Palestinian attacks,” Mahathir said.

According to Mahathir, all of that is just a lie shamelessly perpetuated by Western leaders and the media.

“The truth is actually very simple,” said Mahathir.

“For decades, Israel has committed war crimes, massacres, genocide and unthinkable atrocities against Palestinians,” he explained.

“This action was not a one-time action but was carried out systematically without pause for seven decades,” he continued.