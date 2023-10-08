loading…

More than 200 Palestinians were killed in retaliatory air strikes carried out by Israel on the Gaza Strip.

TEL AVIV – Prime Minister (PM) of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu , vowed to take revenge for what he called a dark day. He will turn a site used by the Palestinian militant group Hamas into rubble after the resistance group launched a major attack on the Zionist state.

In a new televised address on Saturday evening, the Israeli PM called Gaza a “city of evil,” and urged civilians to immediately leave the overcrowded Palestinian enclave, which is home to some 2 million people.

“All the places where Hamas hides, operates, we will turn them into ruins,” Netanyahu said.

“Get out of there now,” he shouted.

“What happened today has never happened before in Israel, and I will make sure it never happens again. The entire government supports this decision. The IDF will immediately use all its forces to destroy Hamas’ capabilities,” he added, warning that Israel was heading for a “difficult” war that would “take time,” as quoted by RT, Sunday (8/10/2023)

The new escalation between Hamas and Israel began on Saturday morning, when the militant group launched a major attack from the Gaza Strip. Hamas attacked several locations in southern Israel, taking control of military installations and violating the border at various points.

During the attack, according to footage circulating online, the militants destroyed and seized various Israeli military hardware, and killed and detained several Israeli soldiers and civilians.

Hostilities continued throughout the day, with Hamas launching several massive rocket attacks into Israeli territory. Israel carried out several airstrikes in Gaza, destroying several high-rise buildings said to be used by Hamas.

Netanyahu firmly described the escalation as a “war,” and announced the call-up of reserve troops to further strengthen his country’s military ranks.

