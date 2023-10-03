The statements of the former Italian winger on the end of his relationship with De Laurentiis’ Napoli

Jose Maria Callejon gave a long interview to the microphones of Relief, Spanish journalistic newspaper. The ex-striker’s biting statements Napoli they left Aurelio no escape Of Lawrence. Below are the words of the Spanish winger: “In my seventh season at Napoli they offered me a renewal in January, just before the pandemic began. I said no to De Laurentiis’ first proposal because I felt that perhaps my time there was already finished and I was thinking of returning to Spain. I also didn’t like the proposal too much because I expected more from the club. After all, I was there seven years, I played 350 games, that is, an average of 50 per season. I lost one to injury, and only one to suspension. I was expecting an effort from the club but it didn’t come. That season was extended by two months and I played for free in July and August, my contract ended on June 30. I asked them for a sort of two-month extension and they literally replied that I could go home on the 30th. I wasn’t about to leave the fans and my teammates stranded, missing several league and Champions League matches, including against Barça at Camp Nou. I would have liked to end differently.”