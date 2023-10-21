Call of Duty is an old franchise. The first time I played it I went to elementary school, ran on a PlayStation 2 and shot Nazis. He is old enough to have been mentioned in the terrible Italian dubbing of the first seasons of The Office US, where they saw fit to translate it as “Call to Arms”. In fact, for twenty years, generations upon generations of gamers have been shooting at each other in the virtual maps of this series, which somehow always manages to get by. Either with ideas, or with nostalgia. Lately especially with nostalgia.

Last Sunday I started the Modern Warfare 3 open beta, urged by a friend. For those who are not up to date, this is not the 2011 game of the same name, but the third chapter of a reboot of the internal Modern Warfare saga, which started in 2019. Basically a sort of mega nostalgia operation carried out over multiple years and multiple games.

The thing they certainly understood, even before Warzone, is that nostalgia sells

All in all, not a bad operation, given the various interesting ideas they came up with. In between was Warzone, which exploded into Activision’s hands suddenly during the pandemic, and immediately became a priority. Just what was needed for keep the series going for another 10 years on the income of success. And perhaps we have even forgotten a little about the good things about this reboot saga.

Maybe Activision forgot about it too. The thing they certainly understood, even before Warzone, is that nostalgia sells. In the already historic first map of the real battle, Verdansk, which was the scene of our virtual hours of exercise during the lockdown, had been grafted Scrapyard, map from Modern Warfare 2 (2009). And that was already a nice walk down memory lane. Likewise, Nuketown has been revived several times in various chapters over the years. But now, on the beta of the third chapter of a nostalgic reboot, I found, in practice, only nostalgia.

MY CALL OF NOSTALGIA

The maps on which weapons and modes could be tested were Highrise, Skidrow, Favela, Estate, Terminal and Rust. Do they tell you anything? If you hung out in the world of multiplayer shooters between the end of the ’00s and the beginning of the ’10s, you surely recognized them: they are all from Modern Warfare 2 (2009). And the truth is that when on Sunday my friend, with whom we have been playing together for fifteen years, told me to download the beta to play together – “that the historical maps are there” – my thought was “wow, cool”. I know it’s a trick after all, they really want to sell the game to nostalgics like me.

I know it’s a lazy recycling of fifteen year old maps that betrays the fact that the game has remained roughly the same since 2009. If these maps are still good today, it means that the gameplay of Call of Duty isn’t all that different from back then, the mobility is the same, the way of shooting is more or less the same. And all in all that’s fine with me, I’m fine with that. Because I started the beta and I didn’t give a damn about all these thoughts. I only thought about how beautiful and alienating it was to go back to running madly through the very narrow streets of Favela. That time I called the nuke while stationed on the second floor of the villa in the summer and that second floor is still there, there is also the tub where I drove the pavelow while lying down. I thought about how chaotic a deathmatch in Rust is today as it was back then, and all in all it’s just as good. How bittersweet it is to be killed by the sniper who exploits that in Highrise microscopic visual from spawn to spawn which was there fifteen years ago and is still there.

I thought that with this friend with whom I tested the beta we spent five years of high school side by side. We played in the afternoon at my house, at his house, then in the evening online. Fifteen years have passed and when we can we always see each other, despite the distance. Like that time I was his best man at his wedding. We always talk, even at a distance, like the time he called me to tell me that his wife was expecting a boy.

A trap designed to monetize nostalgia, but despite having understood it, I’m fine with it

Or this time, Sunday, who wrote to me to play a couple of online deathmatches, like fifteen years ago, on the same maps as fifteen years ago. Call of Duty is an old franchise. And after all, in the meantime I’ve grown old too. I know I have fallen into a carefully planned trap, of the company that wants to monetize my nostalgia for a time that no longer exists and will never come back. But in the end, I’m fine with that. Nostalgia is not always bad, not all of it.

