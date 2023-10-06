There is bad news for Call of Duty fans, as an expected release of the saga was delayed and will no longer arrive this year. We are referring to Call of Duty Warzone: Mobile, the version of Battle Royale for iOS and Android devices.

Although players will have to wait several more months to enjoy the game, the good news is that Activision has already confirmed a new release window. In addition, he took the opportunity to boast that the title already has millions of pre-registered users waiting for its debut.

Call of Duty Warzone: Mobile was delayed, when will it debut?

In case you don’t know, the official launch of Call of Duty Warzone: Mobile was scheduled for this year. However, Activision decided to delay it to meet fans’ expectations. So, it will now arrive sometime in spring 2024.

It is important to mention that the Battle Royale has already had tests in some countries such as Chile, Australia, Sweden and Norway. Activision and its studios are currently working on the version of the game for global release.

The title promises to bring the entire experience of pitched battles for up to 120 players to mobile devices. It will offer various game modes, among which Team Deathmatch, Domination and, of course, Battle Royale have already been confirmed.

According to Activision, there are already 45 million players pre-registered to play Call of Duty Warzone: Mobile when it is available. So everything indicates that it will be a huge success for the studio and for the franchise.

Call of Duty Warzone: Mobile will debut until 2024

