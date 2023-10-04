The Call of Duty until 2027 They would already be planned by Activision, or at least that is what the company has hinted at. The company’s own president, Bobby Kottick, has assured that the next Call of Duty games “will be a great learning experience.”

The Call of Duty saga has currently been around for about 20 years. world of video games, and it had its beginnings in Nintendo although many do not remember it. For years there has been speculation about the return of the saga for the big N consoles. Releasing a new Call of Duty every year has been a trend that has continued over time.

According to the Gaming Bolt media, This is what we know so far about the CoD until 2027:

Activision’s current roadmap goes until 2027with CoD games planned until that date.

It does not mean that all these games have begun development, but they are on the company’s roadmap at the moment. This means that surely every year we will have a new CoDcompletely skipping the company’s no-game-per-year promise.

At the moment the next Call of Duty will be Modern Warfare III, a reboot of the classic game from a few years agoand that it will land as an independent game, instead of DLC as many initially speculated.