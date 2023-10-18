The arms market in the United States, although controversial, moves like any other, always in search of the market and new generations of buyers. This includes advertising strategies that, although they are far from those of a commonly used product, say a house cleaner or a candy, are present in a discreet but no less effective way. Unfortunately, this found an odd relationship with a very successful franchise: Call of Duty.

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal (via Gamesindustry.biz), the review of documentation from the lawsuit against the gun company Remington, filed by parents whose children were victims of the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary in 2012, revealed the relationship that existed between the North American weapons manufacturer and Activision. According to the information found, Remington and Activision had a confidential commercial agreement for the company’s products (weapons) to be presented in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 as part of an advertising strategy to attract a new generation of weapons consumers.

Said agreement between Remington and Activision included the presence of the adaptive combat rifle (ACR) in the 2009 video game in an attempt to reach young people and encourage them to be part of the weapons business. In this regard, the general description of said strategy is cited in a memo from those years: “with increasing urbanization and access to shooting/hunting areas in decline, a primary means for young potential shooters to come into contact with firearms and ammunition is through virtual game scenarios.

Likewise, the deal between Remington and Activision to have real weaponry in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 had some strange specifications. First, it was considered that the company’s policy of not having replica weapons in content where civilians or “not bad soldiers” could be targeted could overlook the potential of the video game and its reach in terms of the market. Did anyone say ” not russian”? Later, it was established that the Remington brand would not appear on the weapons that were in the title, including the ACR, but for Remington this was enough because its executives considered that players would search for the make and model of their favorite weapon on the Internet and there They would discover the products they manufactured.

According to Remington, the strategy was partly successful because Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 players were delighted with the ACR, but that did not translate into an increase in sales for their weapons on the market. Likewise, John C. Trull, who was vice president of Remington in those years, revealed that the company was unaware of how Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer worked because they would not have agreed with players “shooting each other” and He assured that if he had known, the decision on this controversial strategy would have been different.

