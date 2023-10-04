Call of Duty Next will be staged on October 5th at 6pm, where you will discover the Multiplayer of Modern Warfare 3, Zombies, Warzone, Warzone Mobile and much more. By watching official streams on YouTube or Twitch it will be possible to receive drops for in-game content and rewards for Modern Warfare III. More info on drops is available in official post.

The Multiplayer trailer was also released on the official Call of Duty channel, to give a first look at what awaits players in Modern Warfare 3.

Finally, a video is available that reveals important details on loadout customization in Modern Warfare III: a completely new way for players to interact with weapons in the Gunsmith, Aftermarket Parts allows you to greatly expand your playstyle.