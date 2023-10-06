Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, the most recent installment of the franchise that will serve as a direct sequel to the 2022 title, is already around the corner. As has been tradition since 2015, players in the PlayStation ecosystem will have the opportunity to access exclusive content.

This week the CoD Next took place, an event where Activision showed the new title in action and presented the news of the saga. There, he revealed that users who play on PS4 and PS5 will be able to get a special item package if they pre-order the video game.

This is the content of CoD: Modern Warfare III exclusive to PlayStation

Specifically, owners of Sony consoles who purchase the new installment of the franchise in pre-sale will receive the Lockpick Operator Pack, a special bundle that includes a new character (Elodie Micheaux), the Starry Knife and the American Gothic SMG submachine gun.

All content in the pack will be available in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III when it launches on November 10. It is important to note that it is a temporary exclusive to PlayStation ecosystems for one year, until November 9, 2024. Of course, it is expected that the next iteration of the franchise will already be available or very close to its launch in those instances.

In addition to the Lockpick Operator Pack, PS4 and PS5 players who pre-order the video game will have access to the multiplayer Beta before the rest of the platforms.

Will this be the last exclusive content for PlayStation that Call of Duty has?

Since Microsoft announced its plans to acquire Activision Blizzard more than a year ago, the possible exclusivity of Call of Duty in Xbox ecosystems was a recurring topic. Therefore, it is striking that the PlayStation version has content that will be conspicuous by its absence on the rest of the platforms.

What happens is that, since 2015, Activision and Sony have had an advertising agreement that allows content and other exclusive benefits such as game modes, maps and experience bonuses to reach PlayStation first. That situation, however, could soon change.

According to court documents related to the legal conflict between Microsoft and the FTC, CoD: Modern Warfare III will be the last game in the franchise to be under that contract.

Will CoD: Modern Warfare III mark the end of content exclusivity with PlayStation?

But tell us, what do you think of this situation? Let us read you in the comments.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III will be available for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 starting November 10, 2023. Click here to read more news related to it.

