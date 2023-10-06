The publisher Activision and the developer Sledgehammer Games have released a new set of trailers and screenshots for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III During the NEXT event, including the “Zombies” reveal, they revealed the next upcoming main map, dubbed Urzikstan, and information on various mechanics and operators of the mode. More details are available on the new blog post. Find the trailers and live coverage of the NEXT event below.

While it’s not as turn-based as the traditional Zombies experience, fans can still look forward to it Pack-A-Lunch, Perk Cola, Mystery Box and Wonder Weapons. They are also brought forward “new secrets” along with a “set of rewards and upgrades specific to this mode”. It’s worth noting that, thanks to the draw-based nature of the mode, you can store any weapon for use in future matches, including the Ray Gun. There are also projects for creating items like Juggernog to start the game with. While the undead pose a major threat (including the zombies’ greatest enemy to date), you will also fight against them the PMC, Terminus Outcomes. They are led by Viktor Zakhaev and responsible for the epidemic.

As for the story, l‘Urzikstan recently emerged from the control of dictator Roman Barkov thanks to a joint operation between the CIA, the SAS and the Urzikstan Liberation Force led by Farah Karim. Points of interest in the new map they include Levin Resort, Popov Power, Orlov Military Base, Port District, Urzikstan Cargo, Old Town, Lower Town, Hadiqa Farms, Zaravan City, Zaravan Suburbs and Shahin Manor. Once released on Call of Duty Modern Warfare III, the map of Urzikstan will be available exclusively for Plunder mode and will join Vondel for the Battle Royale mode. Vondel will join Ashika Island for Resurgence mode.

