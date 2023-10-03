Activision has released the teaser trailer for the multiplayer mode of Call of Duty Modern Warfare IIIthe next chapter in the FPS series arriving on November 10th.

Just over two minutes in which the action and explosions typical of the series are shown, which will feature 16 classic maps improved for the current generation. In the background, the song “’Till I Collapse” by Eminem.

Furthermore, as also announced on social channels of the game, the day after tomorrow October 5 The premiere of live multiplayer gameplay will be shown.

Leaving you with the video below, we remind you that, by pre-ordering the game, it is possible to play in early access (from 6 October) to the open beta, which will then start on PS4 and PS5 on 8 October, and subsequently on the other platforms.