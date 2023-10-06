To celebrate the arrival of the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Beta, available from today exclusively for PlayStation players who have pre-ordered the game, Napoli football players had the opportunity to play it in preview.

A challenge that pitted two teams captained respectively by Giovanni Di Lorenzo, a great Call of Duty enthusiast, and Victor Osimhen, top scorer in the last Serie A championship. After celebrating their third championship, the Italian champions then momentarily put putting aside their shoes to compete with the joypad.

Supporting the two captains are other champions of the caliber of Kvaratskhelia, Simeone, Ostigard and Elmas. The two teams faced each other in the three main game modes (Team Death Match, Domination e Hardpoint) and three fan-favorite maps, rebuilt from the ground up for this year’s edition (Karachi, Invasion e Skidrow).

Will Di Lorenzo confirm himself as a great champion in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III too? Or will Osimhen have proved as lethal as when he punctures the opposing goals with goals? You can see the video story of the challenge below.

The first match was won by Team Di Lorenzo, with Kvaratskhelia who also confirmed himself as a champion in Call of Duty, reaching the top of the rankings with 23 kills and taking first blood in the Team Death Match. Team Osimhen reacted in the second match: Simeone he rose to the chair by capturing a flag after another in Domination, equalizing the score and bringing the challenge to an exciting final round. At this point, Capt By Lorenzo he felt compelled to show everyone his superiority with the joypad and led his team to the vittoria with a spectacular tripla kill.

Thanks to his exploits, Di Lorenzo was also crowned MVP. After receiving the trophy, the SSC Napoli captain said: “Thank you very much! Not only the pleasure of having been able to play (and win) the new Call of Duty in advance, but also to be crowned MVP… Wow!”.

“It was great to play the classic maps again and the triple kill was incredible! I’m extremely excited for the launch of the new game… I can’t wait!”, continued Di Lorenzo.

Although the tournament was very competitive, SSC Napoli players often play Call of Duty together to relax after training and for team building, offering a new way to build relationships and communication within the team.

Below are the official details of the beta:

Beta starting today

Whether you’re a new player looking for fast-paced, high-octane action, or you’re a veteran of the Call of Duty franchise and are preparing for the return of some of the classic multiplayer maps, the time has finally come to put Get your hands on the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Beta.

The Modern Warfare III Beta will be split across two weekends, with additional maps and game modes planned throughout the Beta. The multiplayer maps will be instantly familiar to anyone who has played Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2009), featuring the latest technical advances and modern movement mechanics for a completely new experience.

First weekend – PlayStation exclusive

Available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, the first Beta weekend will begin today at 7pm and end on Tuesday 10 October, also at 7pm.

PlayStation Early Access: those who pre-ordered the game on PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 can start playing the Beta today from 7pm; PlayStation Open Beta: The remainder of the weekend, from Sunday 8 October at 7pm to Tuesday 10 October at 7pm, is accessible to all PlayStation players, regardless of pre-order status.

Second weekend – Crossplay

The second Beta weekend is open to all platforms and will begin on Thursday 12 October at 7pm and end on Monday 16 October at 7pm.

PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5: This is a free Open Beta weekend for all PlayStation 4 and 5 owners, regardless of their pre-order status; Xbox and PC Early Access: those who pre-ordered the game for Xbox Series If you’re on Xbox One, or have pre-purchased the game on PC via Battle.net or Steam, you can start playing the Beta on Thursday, October 12 at 7pm; Xbox and PC Open Beta: The remainder of the weekend, from Saturday, October 14 at 7pm to Monday, October 16 at 7pm, is accessible to Xbox and PC players regardless of their pre-order status.