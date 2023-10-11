Is Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III a simple DLC of the previous game? We will have to wait until the final version to give a verdict, but the Multiplayer Beta gave us an idea of ​​what awaits us in this new installment.

Thanks to the test session we discovered that there are new features and changes compared to the 2022 game, but will they be enough to justify the existence of this proposal? Next, we will look at the new additions and elements that remain the same.

Related Video: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III – Multiplayer Reveal Trailer

CoD: Modern Warfare III has some surprises up its sleeve

1.- Better movement

The first thing we noticed when we played the Beta is that we are more agile. Climbing structures and jumping through windows were no longer crude actions, and now we moved more quickly around the stage.

Overall, movement is faster and smoother compared to the 2022 installment, which will please players who prefer a more aggressive playstyle. We’re also sure fans will love the return of the Slide Cancel, a mechanic that involves sliding and getting up almost immediately to surprise opponents.

In a similar vein, Modern Warfare III allows us to aim while sliding. This is useful for attacking an unsuspecting enemy hiding in a corner or for rushing into a Hardpoint or building, to name a couple of examples. We can also cancel the reload animation, like in the old days.

The changes to mobility are very subtle, but they make the game feel more fast-paced and agile. We are sure that these new features will be very important in high-level games, although the methodical play style is still reliable.

Taking advantage of mobility options is vital, but camping is still possible

2.- A new way of aiming

Although movement is key to achieving victory, in the end it all comes down to the moment when we aim and shoot. In this section is the most striking addition that we found in the Beta.

What happens is CoD: Modern Warfare III introduces Tac-Stance, a new way of aiming that we can activate at any time with the D-Pad. This tactical position represents a middle ground between shooting from the hip and aiming down sights. It sounds interesting, but what is it for?

It is very common that, for example, we use an assault rifle with a zoom scope. This configuration is very useful for firefights at medium and long distances, but it puts us in an unfavorable position in close combat. The Tac-Stance remedies that, allowing us to aim faster and see the big picture, at the cost of precision and control.

After a couple of hours, we alternated between the traditional and tactical way of aiming when we entered buildings and believed that close-range combat awaited us. It will be interesting to discover what uses the community will give to this mechanic.

The Tac-Stance has a lot of potential

3.- New equipment

Although CoD: Modern Warfare III will bring back the arsenal of the previous installment, it will also introduce new weaponry that aims to keep the experience fresh.

In the Beta there are a total of 16 new weapons, although we were only able to play with a handful of them due to the level cap. We believe that none of them are particularly powerful, although pro players have surely already found one that stands out for its statistics. Our favorite was the MCW, an assault rifle that reminded us of the legendary ACR from MW3.

On the other hand, Battle Rage is no longer a field improvement and is now part of the tactical equipment along with the dispersal mine, the other great addition in this category. As far as lethal tools go, the only new addition to the Beta is the Disruptor Drone, which explodes on contact.

Of course, no Call of Duty is complete without killstreaks. The first surprise is the Mosquito Drone, which works very similar to the Hunter from Black Ops 2. We immediately find the Guardian, a turret that stuns enemies. Finally, there’s the reconnaissance juggernaut, who gives us a super-tough suit and a riot shield.

CoD: Modern Warfare III will have a very wide arsenal

4.- Small improvements that have a big impact

The classic perk system is back, which means we’ll now start with all the perks. This title also introduces vests, which offer additional benefits, such as increasing the duration of the tactical sprint or detecting enemy equipment through walls.

The classic minimap is also back! In the 2022 title, red dots only appeared when a UAV was active, a decision that angered fans. The developers listened to the complaints and brought the classic system, so now we have to use the silencer or be more careful to avoid appearing on the radar. This subtle change had a huge impact on the way we played.

Finally, we can now vote for the map in the lobby! It is a feature that returns after a long time, and we are sure that it will help prevent the same scenarios from being repeated over and over again, as happened in the last titles.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III seeks to remedy the mistakes of the past

CoD: Modern Warfare III is very familiar territory

Despite the new features, this proposal has many similarities with last year’s game. To some extent, it feels like an expansion.

1.- A repetitive visual section

First of all, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III looks identical to the previous title. The similarities go beyond the obvious modern setting, as even the menus and HUD are the same or have small differences. Of course it is an aesthetic issue, but these repeated elements reinforce the feeling of monotony.

While this already happened with the previous games due to Activision’s foolishness to unify the franchise, it is more notable here because an installment of the Modern Warfare sub-saga debuted last year.

The franchise needs a facelift

2.- The same ways of playing

Activision confirmed that this title will introduce a new game mode: Cutthroat, which features 3v3v3 confrontations. Unfortunately, this modality was conspicuous by its absence in the first round of the Beta and we had to settle for the usual recurring ones.

Specifically, Team Deathmatch, Kill Confirmed, Domination and Hardpoint are back. Ground War, which offers massive confrontations on a large map, also returned without major changes. We would have liked to experience the new game mode in the test session.

3.- Nostalgic maps

Instead of making new battlefields as happens in all the titles of the franchise, Sledgehammer Games preferred to appeal to nostalgia and brought back the classic maps from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 from 2009. We confess that it is a decision that we left with a bittersweet taste.

It is always very pleasant to revisit some of the most iconic and beloved settings of the saga such as Favela, Skidrow, Rush and Estate, and the developers did a very commendable job to reinterpret them without losing their essence. That said, it’s an uninspired move and we always felt like we were playing recycled content.

Of course, the classic maps look better than ever

4.- The same base

Each Call of Duty installment was characterized by presenting some feature or mechanic that made it different and unique: from the Pick Ten System in Black Ops 2 to the exosuits in Advanced Warfare. CoD: Modern Warfare III refrains from presenting a differentiating element and chooses to follow the same path that the last games in the series traced in their multiplayer sections.

The Gunsmith system that serves to change weapon accessories and customize their appearance returns with minor differences, while field upgrades are also back without substantial modifications. In general, we saw almost all the mechanics in the 2019 and 2022 prequels. We miss an important novelty that really changes the way of playing.

Is CoD: Modern Warfare III a rehash of CoD: MWII? Yes, and a very funny one.

It seems that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III wants to make peace with the community and fix the things that disappointed in the previous installment. Improved mobility, a new arsenal, the addition of the Tac-Stance, and other new features make the experience smoother and overall satisfying.

We enjoyed our time in the Beta, and within a few hours we remembered the reason why Call of Duty is one of the most important series in the industry. That said, it is undeniable that this installment is unambitious and purposeful, since the base is the same as last year’s game. The small novelties were incapable of surprising us and at all times we had a feeling of déjà vu.

We are facing a very fun, but extremely familiar experience. Is it worth giving it a try? We’ll have to wait until the official launch to find out.

Call of Duty always offers immediate fun, but is it enough?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III will be available for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC starting next November 10. You can read more about him if you click on this link.

Related video: From worst to best – Call of Duty Games

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News