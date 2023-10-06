Call of Duty Modern Warfare III seems to be just around the corner. Announced in a quite striking way after a promotional poster on Monster drinks, the community unleashed a real wave of opinions, criticisms and also rumors that we will see if they end up becoming reality over time. With the nod of Sledgehammer Games in its logo and Finally with the long-awaited teaser of the game by Activision, we can confirm that Call of Duty Modern Warfare III will arrive on November 10, 2023. Do you want to know everything about this new gem from Activision?

We have been getting to know new news about the saga and the title during these days, if you want to take a look at everything we know, we invite you to read the end of the article.

Activision shared yesterday through networks and on the Call of Duty YouTube channels the official teaser for Call of Duty Modern Warfare III, and as we saw with the Sledgehammer logo and the Monster promotion, The colors used for the title are red, black and white. This official trailer is the first to be announced and therefore the one that opens the doors for us to enjoy the saga again. What do you think?

The story of Ghost, Soap and Price is going to change forever

Soap, Price and Ghost are just some of the characters that will continue to be present in this installment of Modern Warfare, which represents a reboot of the Original Modern Warfare line. Activision already warned of its intentions in this regard, and what we saw in the last two installments of CoD Modern Warfare was the same, the same game with a completely different story, graphics bordering on realism and coverage of the military experience like we have never seen before in the franchise. What will this new continuation have in store for us?

Call of Duty number 48 promises a lot

Makarov will be present in this new Call of Duty with almost all certainty. We are talking about CoD number 48 of the franchise, and the eleventh in the Modern Warfare line. The title is a direct sequel to 2022’s Modern Warfare II, and it has arrived in a surprising way, since Activision assured that by 2023 we would not have a Call of Duty, since they had plans for Modern Warfare II. It seems that this situation has radically ended. Regardless of what we may think and the doubts we have, this installment undoubtedly promises a lot.

It is expected to reach all platforms after Microsoft’s commitment

Microsoft’s commitment was clear: Bring Call of Duty to millions of players, and this would have to also include those on Nintendo Switch. Although the console shows some barriers when it comes to implementing a game with these characteristics, it would not be out of the question for us to have a special version completely adapted to the console. That, or perhaps the future Nintendo Switch 2 is capable of providing the necessary power and hardware requirements to move a title of these characteristics. Microsoft’s promise is there, Nintendo’s future also points high. Call of Duty Modern Warfare III will end up being a reality on console, just as happened with Red Dead Redemption.

As we have previously commented. The chance that this CoD ends up landing on Nintendo Switch is quite plausible. Due to the change in Activision’s policies and because it is now directly supervised by Microsoft, who was committed to ensuring that the saga reached the maximum number of players possible. If in the end we have CoD Modern Warfare III on Nintendo Switch, what would it be like?:

30 fps performance.

Graphic realism above most of the games in our catalog.

Same story missions.

Exclusive content for Nintendo Switch.

Possible version adapted to the hardware of our console, with an eye toward a more powerful one in the future Nintendo Switch 2.

Multiplayer available with other platforms.

The first CoD that saves the progress of the previous game and counts it for the new one

In the coming days we will be able to see in greater depth the performance and what this Call of Duty Modern Warfare III looks like. For the moment we are telling you that it will be the first time in the entire franchise that we will be able to take the progress of the previous Call of Duty and transfer it to the new one. A detail that has not gone unnoticed among the community. So with this and everything else in mind, it’s time to catch up.

