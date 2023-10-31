Only a few days left until the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and lo and behold Activision has it disseminated the official requirements to run the game on PC.

Minimum requirements

Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-6600 / AMD Ryzen 5 1400

RAM: 8 GB

Hi-Rez Assets Cache: up to 32 GB

Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 / GTX 1650 / AMD Radeon RX 470

Video memory: 2 GB

Disk space: SSD with 149 GB of available space (78 GB if COD HQ and Warzone are already installed)

Recommended requirements

Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit o Windows 11 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i7-6700K / AMD Ryzen 5 1600X

RAM: 16 GB

Hi-Rez Assets Cache: up to 32 GB

Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080Ti / RTX 3060 / AMD Radeon RX 6600XT

Video memory: 8 GB

Disk space: SSD with 149 GB of available space (78 GB if COD HQ and Warzone are already installed)

Requirements for Ultra 4K / Competitive Gaming

Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit o Windows 11 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i7-8700K / AMD Ryzen 7 2700X

RAM: 16 GB

Hi-Rez Assets Cache: up to 64 GB

Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 / RTX 4070 / AMD Radeon RX 6800XT

Video memory: 10 GB

Disk space: SSD with 149 GB of available space (78 GB if COD HQ and Warzone are already installed)

Recall that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III will be available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Series X|S from November 10th.

