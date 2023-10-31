Only a few days left until the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and lo and behold Activision has it disseminated the official requirements to run the game on PC.
Minimum requirements
Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit
Processor: Intel Core i5-6600 / AMD Ryzen 5 1400
RAM: 8 GB
Hi-Rez Assets Cache: up to 32 GB
Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 / GTX 1650 / AMD Radeon RX 470
Video memory: 2 GB
Disk space: SSD with 149 GB of available space (78 GB if COD HQ and Warzone are already installed)
Recommended requirements
Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit o Windows 11 64-bit
Processor: Intel Core i7-6700K / AMD Ryzen 5 1600X
RAM: 16 GB
Hi-Rez Assets Cache: up to 32 GB
Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080Ti / RTX 3060 / AMD Radeon RX 6600XT
Video memory: 8 GB
Disk space: SSD with 149 GB of available space (78 GB if COD HQ and Warzone are already installed)
Requirements for Ultra 4K / Competitive Gaming
Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit o Windows 11 64-bit
Processor: Intel Core i7-8700K / AMD Ryzen 7 2700X
RAM: 16 GB
Hi-Rez Assets Cache: up to 64 GB
Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 / RTX 4070 / AMD Radeon RX 6800XT
Video memory: 10 GB
Disk space: SSD with 149 GB of available space (78 GB if COD HQ and Warzone are already installed)
Recall that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III will be available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Series X|S from November 10th.
