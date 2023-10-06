Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 is Activision’s next game after the reboot they did to the second part of the Modern Warfare line of games. Although in the past Call of Duty maintained very direct ties with Nintendo, the years have distanced both brands. But this does not mean that let’s not see a CoD on Switch in the near future.

That is why, with the objective of inform the community of the latest newswe believe it is appropriate to inform you about what time to play the beta of the game and all the platforms on which it will be available for the moment:

La beta de Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 starts today, Friday, October 6 at 7:00 p.m. CEST. It will end on Tuesday October 10 at 19:00 CEST. In total we have 4 days ahead of us to enjoy this first look at the new game in the saga.

Those who have pre-ordered the game will enjoy a early accesswhich will reach various platforms.

We currently have early access and a open beta on the PlayStation platform:

Early Access: If you have reserved the title on PS4 and PS5, you will be able to play starting Friday, October 6 at 7:00 p.m.

open beta: It will open on Sunday, October 8 at 7:00 p.m. CEST, ending on Tuesday, October 10 at 7:00 p.m.

However, we have some requirements if we want try this beta:

A good internet connection to avoid possible connection failures. In PS, a Plus subscription will not be necessary. On Xbox we may need a basic subscription to Xbox Live, and if we play on PC we will need to be connected from Steam or Battle.net.

The content of the beta will be updated as the days go byso stay tuned for future news.