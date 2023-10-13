Activision has released a new trailer for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 dedicated to the features you can count on PC version of the game.

Developed by Beenox, this conversion will be able to count on support for multiple resolutions up to 4K, support for UltraWide monitors, as well as over 500 graphics settings, including features supported by Nvidia video cards, such as DLSS 3 and Relfex. The game will also include Ricochet Anti-Cheat to keep cheaters at bay in multiplayer games.

Recall that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will be available from November 10th. The PC version is on sale on both Battle.net and Steam.

