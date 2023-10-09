The Call of Duty brand turns 20 years old: we are talking about an immortal franchise that was capable over time to evolve so much as to enter the homes of many gamers. Despite time passing inexorably year after year, the saga published by Activision never stops enjoying success in the community. Sure, there were times when Call of Duty was trying a direction that many didn’t approve of several years ago: I’m talking about mainly to chapters from Call of Duty Advanced Warfare onwardsgiven that some titles in the series had caused the franchise to lose its identity, and then aggressively returned to the market con Call of Duty Modern Warfare e anche Call of Duty Cold War, games that were talked about a lot. But this is not the place or time to dwell on the past, as we need to think about the future. Activision, Infinity Ward e Sledgehammer Games have revealed Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3, a rather unusual move by the publisher, given that many expected a video game developed entirely by Treyarchalbeit the company contributed to the creation of the Zombie modepresented via trailer and shown at the recent Call of Duty Next. In recent days, Activision has made available the PlayStation 5 Beta of the new chapter of the first-person shooter, in which we tried to bring the veterans of the series much closer. Will they have succeeded? Find out with us in this test of ours.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3: a pleasant return

Definitely one of the hottest topics covered in this Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 it was the return of the old maps present in 2009’s Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2. The community split in two after this announcement: those who harshly criticized the development team for not having committed themselves to the creation of unpublished mapswhile others were quite satisfied because the latter present themselves very well at the moment and they lend themselves perfectly to what the actual gameplay of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 represents. Having said that, trying the three historical maps, namely Skidrow, Estate and Favelamy feelings were very positive thanks to a level design that works much better than the last chapters, especially in the previous one, where there are maps that are not too inspired and have obvious design problems. By carefully analyzing the latter, you immediately notice the exotic beauty of the settings but, above all, as I said before, the gameplay fits perfectly with the maps providing some very interesting insights and opportunities to outflank your enemies in different ways. I would like to learn more about it, but we will have to wait for the full version to be released. Instead, speaking of the methods, we were only able to test 4 of them and they were quite classic in the first-person shooter: Team Deathmatch, Station, Domination and Terran War, each of which presents itself as always in an excellent manner and all proving to be very fun to play, especially in company. In short, even though they are old maps it’s amazing how perfectly they work in 2023. Certainly I would also have preferred new maps, which will still be there but they will not be playable at launch and we will have to wait for the various seasonal updates to be able to see them.

If the level design of the maps has convinced us, at least for the moment, the gameplay is no different there are some new features compared to Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2. The chapter just mentioned was harshly criticized by fans, especially by veterans of the series because it featured more casual-gamer mechanicsInfinity Ward, during the 2022 Call of Duty Nexy, said that it wanted to attract a new target that could at least find space in the title developed by Infinity Ward. Unfortunately this wasn’t the case, and over time players drifted away despite constant updates from the development team. That said, Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3, however, gives a warm welcome to veterans of the series thanks to a series of returns highly anticipated by the community, come lo slide-cancel e reload-cancel, where the slide has undergone notable improvements. Not only can we “cancel” the action we are carrying out, but it is also possible to aim, addition not presented until now and which adds that extra pinch of novelty. Speaking of the shooting, I was very satisfied with how Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 points to gameplay much more arcade and less realisticproviding all the elements to be extremely fun, dynamic and creating lots of interesting situations. The movement has also been completely revised and in fact, I take the liberty of stating with full knowledge of the facts that this chapter could prove to be one of the most frenetic Call of Duty games of recent years. In short, even from a gameplay point of view, although there aren’t many new features, I have to admit: there was no shortage of fun, in fact, quite the opposite!

Customization and additions

As the Call of Duty Modern Warfare series has accustomed us, also in this chapter there is the presence of the gunsmith. Thanks to it we will be able to customize our arsenal and then use it against opposing players, even if, for some time now it has also been possible to change it in-game, but we do not have a complete overview as in the option just mentioned. An addition with an inviting flavor and which we are no longer bound by to use some weapons to unlock others and therefore this aspect introduced in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 has been partially removed, which will be limited to firearm accessories only. Speaking of the latter, here too there is nothing to criticize in this regard: they are extremely well looked after down to the smallest detail and very enjoyable to use… and I didn’t like the ones from the previous chapter, for one thing. Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 will see the presence of some guns present in previous Call of Duty games such as the historic ACR, but overall the weapons were well made and fun to use. Another thing I noticed right away is the presence of filterswhich also allow beginners to create builds without forcing the vision of national content creators, allowing them to understand which are the best accessories to apply to a specific gun.

The latter allow the player to focus on certain parameters. For example, if one wants to do more damage from long range he will be able to apply the filter and insert the required accessories, or he will be able to select more than one option. As for the rest, the tactical and lethal gadgets don’t seem to have changed much, although there are new additions and the same goes for the perks, which will no longer be called perk 1, perk 2 and perk 3, but they will be composed of some pieces of their own armor. In short, the same argument made previously applies here too. But the news of the series are the armored vestswith the possibility of having a total of four but, since the level cap was limited to 20, at the time of writing this provenwe were only able to test three specifically. Without dwelling too much on the details, I can say that this addition was very interesting and appropriate, giving an extra boost to the gameplay too. Speaking of other changes made, the time-to-kill from 100 present in the previous chapter has been increased to 150, but will it be enough to keep players entertained? Well yes and not only that, because thanks to the accelerated speed present in this new chapter, players will be able to respond appropriately to firefights and this is not something to be underestimated.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3: graphically almost unchanged

Perhaps this could represent a defect in the production, but I don’t really think so given that only a year has passed since Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and I wouldn’t have expected any changes regarding the graphic aspect. The new chapter, graphically speaking, it uses the same engine as the previous title and does not present any particularly noticeable changes. Surely in the campaign we will have the opportunity to see in more depth whether the technical side has undergone improvements, but if these are the premises of the multiplayer sector of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3, I don’t think so in the slightest. Leaving aside better graphics and some improvements from a visual point of view, Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 It doesn’t seem much changed from its predecessor and certainly isn’t a flaw, also because the graphics are always rather pleasant to look at and play. Speaking of versione PlayStation 5, we know that 120 fps is almost utopian on consoles, especially in most of the productions released on Sony Interactive Entertainment’s flagship console, but this is not the case. Fortunately, PlayStation 5 manages to guarantee this frame rate for most of the time, presenting practically no drop when using 2K resolution, while for 4K we will have to opt for 60 fps. Going in conclusion, Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3, although it presents some characteristics of the previous chapter, allows me to state that the new chapter developed by Sledgehammer Games is anything but DLC sold at full price. However, to be 200% certain we will have to wait for the publication of the full game, which will arrive on store shelves from November 10th su PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One e Xbox Series X/S.

Sviluppatore: Sledgehammer Games, Treyarch

Publisher: Activision

Piattaforme: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One e Xbox Series X/S

Release date: November 10, 2023

The Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 Beta left me with very positive feelings. Finally the game presents itself as any chapter of the saga should be treated: fun, stimulating and with lots of weapons and accessories to unleash in battle. The gameplay has become even more arcade and much less realistic, thanks to a renewed and satisfying shooting system. The old maps will certainly be a feast for the eyes for veterans, especially for a level design which, despite still being anchored to 2009, is still functional today, giving players various opportunities to get around their enemies. From a graphic point of view, there are no particular improvements and I would like to point out the presence of some bugs, but they do not undermine the gaming experience in any way… after all, we are still talking about a Beta. In short, this first contact pad in hand was very pleasant and we can’t wait to try the Campaign, the multiplayer and the Zombie mode once the title is officially available on the market.