The Beta Early Access di Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 is currently underway su PlayStation 5 e PlayStation 4 and we at GamesVillage will play it live on our Twitch channel today, Saturday 7 October, in the longest-running format there is: a nice marathon on the Activision shooter which it will last a good 8 hours… with lots of surprises! Yes, because We have 10 Beta keys available to assign!

Our Mattia Sergio will play Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 continuously from 1pm to 9pm, keeping you company for almost the entire day today. During the long livestreaming that we will offer you, interested parties will be able to obtain one of the keys available to us and get access to the Beta and play on your favorite platform: PlayStation, Xbox e PC. The methods for receiving the Beta Key will be indicated during our live broadcast. Do not miss!

Domenico De Rosa 7 October 2023

My name is Domenico, but many people know me online as TheRedDevil… although on Facebook my nickname is “Auditore” and I can’t even change it. Having started playing video games with the legendary Atari 2600, today I am an (almost) hardened “sonaro”, but don’t tell anyone, eh! I love survival horror games with or without zombies… but if there are zombies in them it’s much better! Ah, if you don’t like The Last of Us, know that we can’t be friends in any way!