This is the Zombies mode in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3, an unprecedented game mode in the Infinity Ward sub-saga, which is in charge of Treyarch (as usual). And be careful, there is more news for the war saga.

We can’t wait to sink our teeth into the next Call of Duty game. And not because it is a new Modern Warfare, but because it meets the wishes of many fans of the war saga, and it looks brutal. It will be November 10 when this is released Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3.

It is not a remake of the game that we enjoyed back in 2011, but a direct sequel to Modern Warfare 2 (2022)which closes the modern trilogy based on Price and company.

For Modern Warfare 3, Sledgehammer, Infinity Ward and Treyarch have gone all out. And of course, the game will be connected to Call of Duty Warzone 2 and the future Call of Duty Warzone Mobile.

What can we expect from this new chapter? Well, as always, a spectacular campaign worthy of the biggest Hollywood production, as well as a complete multiplayer mode.

And, for the first time in the Call of Duty saga, Modern Warfare 3 will have Zombies mode. Treyarch itself, responsible for Black Ops and the original World at War, has been in charge of its development.

Modern Warfare Zombies: all the details

We would never wait a Zombies mode in a Modern Warfare installment. In general, it was a common variant in the Black Ops saga, even in certain specific installments developed by Treyarch.

But Modern Warfare 3 is different, and is committed to bringing together as much content as possible. Thus, the Modern Warfare Zombies mode arrives, about which we show you everything we know.

Above you can see the new presentation trailer. MW 3 Zombies is an open world mode focused on cooperative play (PvE)whose narrative focuses on the Dark Aether (Operation Deadbolt)and with the aim of escaping alive from their dark maps.

Treyarch has incorporated a new reward and loot system for this mode, as well as vehicle support and a higher density of enemies.

You can also expect many secrets and collectibles, as well as power-up packs. Pack-A-Punch, Perk Colas, Mystery Box y Wonder Weapon. It is a very replayable mode, since we can find plans, locate new weapons or solve Easter eggs.

On the other hand, Raven Software has announced a new map for Call of Duty Warzone, which will arrive in the month of December. Is about Urzikstanlocated in Eastern Europe.

The Urzikstan map features up to 11 locations of interest, with a much larger size than the previous Battle Royale maps. They are the following:

Levin Resort Popov Power Zaravan City Shahin Mansion Lower District Orlov Military Base Hadiqa Farms Zaravan Suburbs Old Town Port District Urzikstan Cargo

Remember that the multiplayer mode is pure nostalgia, as it includes 5 of the 16 original maps from Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 (2009)and eventually all of them will arrive in Modern Warfare 3.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 will hit stores next November 10, available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC. Remember that this title will be able to join Game Pass (if Microsoft closes the purchase of Activision Blizzard) in January 2025.