That Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 is one of the most anticipated titles of the year, there is certainly no doubt. 2023 is giving us great pearls, from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild to Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, to Baldur’s Gate 3. On the first-person shooter front, however, everyone’s eyes are focused on the work Of Activision Blizzard. Publisher who, already fresh from the completion of the acquisition by Microsoft, can be ready for what could be a successful launch, given that Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 promises to be a phenomenal shooter to say the least.

After spending hundreds of hours on the previous Modern Warfare 2 (which we loved), it was reasonable to have high expectations for its direct sequel. Now that the franchise presents itself stronger than ever, between important releases both on Warzone and on the mobile front, the standard-bearer of the campaign and the classic multiplayer carries on his shoulders a legacy that is new to the annual release fees of Call of Duty.

Excluding chapters such as WW2 and Vanguard, we already know that the franchise is divided into mini-series where the differences between the Modern Warfare and Black Ops formula are greatly felt in terms of gameplay, controls, gunplay and narration. In recent years, two titles in the Modern Warfare series have never followed one another in such a direct way, a detail that gave Activision Blizzard the freedom to greatly alter both the approach to development and the publication itself of the various titles.

It is not at all surprising that the multiplayer component of Modern Warfare 3, in the state in which we tested it, inherits almost every element of its predecessor. Precisely for this reason, our attention was mainly placed on the return of the classic maps and on those small changes to the gunplay and movements, which in our opinion could have really made the difference and diversified the work from last year’s title. Now that we’ve finally got to Try the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 betawe can say we have high hopes for what the full game will be.

There are three elements in particular which have fully convinced us, with few details that we could remotely consider “flaws” to be smoothed out. In our analysis of the beta, we will focus first on the maps, as they play a central role in the entire experience. Reworked in visual and interaction terms, in order to adapt them to the commands of recent Modern Warfare, the available scenarios do not undergo particular changes in the level design, and are presented as we remembered them, in their beauty and their small imperfections.

Classic maps, modern approaches

The feeling you get when you set foot on maps like Skidrow, Favela or the iconic Rust is undoubtedly that of a constant déjà vu. Let’s not talk about nostalgia, because the faster movements of modern titles break that effect, replacing those memories with new approaches to scenic elements, differences in level, but also to general lighting and reflections, wonderfully enhanced with ray tracing.

However, the fact remains that some portions of the map require the same approaches as in the past: if before we couldn’t run wildly in a narrow corridor full of corners, forget about doing it today. Perhaps, however, you could take advantage of the possibility of leaning on the edges of walls to find opponents or even throw yourself into a window to take enemies by surprise in a game of Domination.

The classic maps of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 are thus a fantastic homage to the past of the series and always manage to welcome old players with a warm hug. However, Sledgehammer Games has demonstrated that it knows how to correctly choose which ones to bring back to life and which to put aside, given that each scenario manages to diversify very well from another, forcing players to always take different approaches.

As you may have already understood, we are also very satisfied with the work done on improving the general controls but above all the movements available to users. Among these we could mention more obvious innovations such as the possibility of quickly switching to tactical aiming, ideal for close combat and in tighter environments. However, there are less noticeable changes, including the ability to immediately cancel the slide animation or to climb over nearby scenic elements more quickly.

The refinement of a formula

They may seem like small things, but as regular players of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 we can assure you that these innovations are in no way secondary to the gameplay, given that they speed it up without going to extremes on the movement possibilities available to the user. The result is thus a gameplay that, unlike its predecessor, never feels wooden where it shouldn’t.

There are other gameplay-related details that could have needed revisiting, such as the time it takes to collect ammunition from a crate after it has been placed on the ground, but the developers probably didn’t want to go too far and risk making the gameplay system more more frenetic than necessary.

There are many new features in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 that we appreciated, such as the ability to vote on the map to play in (finally) and the addition of many new weapons. However, although we are pleased to know that we can bring all the weapons, skins and objects obtained in the previous chapter to the next chapter, we fear that Activision Blizzard may struggle to maintain a correct balance of so many rifles available to the player, where the imbalances were precisely one of the main flaws of Modern Warfare 2.

In our opinion, at least from what we have had the opportunity to try so far, Modern Warfare 3 promises to be not only an excellent shooter, but also one of the best and most polished ever made by Activision Blizzard. The Beta itself, against all our predictions, also gave us a hint of a general technical improvement compared to Modern Warfare 2 itself. In short, our expectations are certainly very high and we can’t wait to discover the new zombie mode, the multiplayer complete and above all the campaign when Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 is released on November 10, 2023 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series