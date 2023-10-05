This weekend the beta de Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 It will be available to some lucky people, but it seems that there is someone who is even luckier, since they have been playing it for a long time. The good news (at least for fans) is that he has shared a video with a bit of gameplay, but Activision is not at all happy with the idea and is doing everything possible to remove the video from all platforms.

First gameplay with a rain of missiles

Sooner or later the leaks had to appear, and this time we are looking at a video that has revealed the first touches of the legendary mapa Rust, one of the community’s favorites and which will once again be present in this new installment. The peculiar thing about the video is that you can see the final scene of the launching of the atomic bomb after reaching the streak of casualties, although in this installment, it will not be an atomic bomb as such, but rather a rain of guided missiles from a bomber.

Another of the videos published by this YouTube account shows the map Favelawhich was also present in the previous version of the game and will now arrive with improved graphics and effects.

Activision does not want to leave a trace

As expected, Activision is not at all happy with these publications, and they are working on taking down all the videos that appear on social networks. On Twitter, several posts are being taken down, but on YouTube the clips are currently holding up, and are still visible on oG JIMMY’s profile.

It must be taken into account that the COD Next event will be held today, and it will be there where we can see many details of the game and its official presentation, also revealing things as important as the new Warzone.

How to play the beta

The Call of Duty Modern Warfare III beta will begin this weekend, being available on PlayStation from October 6 to 8 for all those who pre-ordered the game, and from October 8 to 10 for all PlayStation players.

For Xbox and PC users, you will have to wait until the following weekend from October 12 to 14 to access the beta if you have already reserved the game, and if you do not have a reservation, wait for the open beta from October 14 to 16 October.

Via: IGN